Shopify has extended Shop Pay to merchants on any platform and updated Shopify Payments with new currencies, local methods, and crypto support.

The announcement, part of Shopify's Spring 2026 Editions, gives merchants access to a buyer network of more than 250 million shoppers and enables one-click purchasing through a simplified onboarding process. The update extends Shop Pay's availability beyond Shopify's own storefront infrastructure, positioning it as a standalone checkout offering for the broader ecommerce market.

Payments infrastructure and geographic expansion

Shopify has announced several concurrent updates to Shopify Payments. Merchants on Shopify Plus in the UAE can now accept online payments through the platform, marking entry into a new market in the Middle East. Payouts in multiple currencies are now available to businesses in the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore, enabling settlement in additional currencies to reduce conversion fees, with France set to follow. Merchants on Shopify Plus can also operate multiple legal entities within the same country from a single store, each linked to a separate Shopify Payments account.

Furthermore, support for local payment methods has expanded across the platform. MobilePay, TWINT, BLIK, and Przelewy24 are now available through Shopify Payments in more countries. Shop Pay will incorporate local and regional payment methods within a single wallet, broadening checkout options for international customers. Merchants in Mexico can now offer Meses Sin Intereses instalment plans alongside standard card payments.

On the crypto side, customers paying with USDC on Base will automatically receive cashback in their crypto wallet. USDC acceptance has been extended to Ethereum and other blockchain networks, with automatic bridging across chains processed at the point of settlement.

Checkout experience and dispute management

Shopify has redesigned its checkout interface to reduce friction on mobile devices, with streamlined delivery option display and a repositioned payment button. Within a single checkout session, customers can now select both shipping and in-store pickup for different items.

VAT ID collection and validation at checkout, powered by Shopify Tax, is now available for merchants operating in the EU and the UK. Address autocomplete and validation have been improved for customers in the US, Canada, Australia, France, and the Netherlands. Shopify's Quick Sale mobile feature has also been updated to support tipping, shipping calculations, and payment link sharing, with availability extended to more markets globally.

Shopify Payments has applied updated machine learning models to detect and block card testing attacks, scoring transactions for both decline and fraud risk. Merchants now have access to more granular chargeback data, including reasons for dispute outcomes and tailored evidence guidance. A chargeback health monitoring tool provides proactive alerts to help businesses track and manage their chargeback rates.