Bank of America has announced plans to launch a cross-border real-time payments solution for corporate, commercial, and financial institution clients.

The service is expected to go live next quarter and will be accessible via Swift or the bank's digital treasury platform, CashPro.

The solution is designed to address growing demand for faster and more transparent cross-border payment flows, particularly for high-volume, low-value transactions. Supported use cases include international remittances, gig-worker payouts, and ecommerce marketplace vendor payments. According to the bank, P2P and B2C payment volumes are projected to grow by 58% and 131%, respectively, by 2032.

Connectivity and operational scope

According to the official press release, the solution will connect to several domestic real-time payment networks, including SPEI in Mexico, the Faster Payments Service in the UK, and the Unified Payments Interface in India. The bank will also support inbound real-time payments into the US, where it serves approximately 70 million consumer and small-business clients. Beneficiaries will receive funds in local currency.

Corporate and financial institution clients will be able to access the service through their existing Swift or CashPro connectivity, via API or host-to-host channels, with no requirement to invest in new technology infrastructure.

Key features of the solution include real-time payment status tracking and confirmation upon credit, full principal delivery with no intermediary deductions, pre-validation of recipient account details to reduce failed payments, and round-the-clock payment initiation with typical delivery times of seconds to minutes.

Alignment with G20 payment objectives

The announcement positions Bank of America's new capability within the broader international policy context. The G20 cross-border payments initiative, led by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and launched in 2020, set targets to make international payments faster, cheaper, more transparent, and more inclusive by 2027. The bank's solution is explicitly framed as aligned to these objectives.

In addition, the introduction of real-time cross-border capabilities through existing rails (rather than proprietary infrastructure) reflects an approach that prioritises client adoption and reduced operational complexity over bespoke technical build-outs.

The use of Swift as a connectivity layer is notable given the messaging network's ongoing role in facilitating institutional payment flows across more than 11.500 financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories. Integrating real-time domestic networks with Swift connectivity represents a convergence of correspondent banking infrastructure and modern payment rails.