EvonSys has launched TracEI, a SaaS platform designed to automate and standardise payment exception management and investigation workflows for banks.

The product launch comes as the payments industry continues its structural shift towards faster, more data-rich rails — while the operational layer handling failed or irregular transactions has remained largely manual.

Bridging a gap in payment modernisation

The broader payments landscape has undergone considerable change over the past decade. The adoption of SWIFT gpi has improved traceability for cross-border transactions, while ISO 20022 has introduced richer, more structured data across payment messages.

In addition, the industry's ongoing migration from MT to MX messaging formats is further redefining how cross-border flows are processed and monitored. Despite these advances, the process of investigating transactions that fall outside normal flows (exceptions, delays, mismatches) has remained fragmented, relying on manual coordination across internal teams, systems, and counterparty institutions.

This operational gap carries measurable consequences. Delayed investigations affect liquidity visibility, drive up operational costs, and can erode client confidence at critical moments in the customer relationship.

TracEI is positioned to address this by introducing a unified layer that connects the data, teams, and processes involved in payment investigations. According to EvonSys, the platform is designed to reduce manual effort and resolution time, improve visibility across cross-border payment flows, and strengthen auditability for payments and treasury teams at global institutions. The company also states that TracEI incorporates AI to support decision-making, helping interpret fragmented data signals, suggest next actions, and move cases forward more efficiently.

As many institutions are finding exception handling to be a growing constraint on scale and productivity, TracEI is designed to allow banks to adopt the solution without overhauling existing infrastructure. The platform is also built to absorb changes to payment rails, messaging standards, and annual conformance requirements, reducing the need for institutions to manage those updates themselves.

Operational context and company background

As real-time payment infrastructure becomes more widespread, expectations around exception resolution are shifting in parallel. The ability to resolve discrepancies within hours (or in some cases minutes) rather than days is increasingly relevant for institutions managing high transaction volumes and cross-border complexity.

TracEI is available as a SaaS deployment, allowing institutions to integrate the solution without significant changes to their existing technology stack.