Singapore-based Thunes has launched real-time payment capabilities into the US, connecting its global network directly to US clearing rails via ACH, Same-Day ACH, and real-time payments.

Singapore-based Thunes has announced the launch of real-time payment capabilities into the US for members of its Direct Global Network. The expansion establishes a direct connection into a tier one US financial institution, natively supporting USD payouts via Automated Clearing House (ACH), Same-Day ACH, and real-time payment rails through a single API.

The infrastructure is underpinned by Thunes' own regulatory licence footprint of 50 Money Transmission Licences across US states and territories, enabling direct institutional-grade connections to local clearing systems without relying on multi-tiered intermediary arrangements.

Infrastructure model and network reach

Direct connections to US clearing rails reduce latency and transactional costs while lowering the risk of payment rejection compared to correspondent banking setups that route through multiple intermediaries. The launch extends Thunes' Direct Global Network, which spans 140 countries, supports 90 currencies, and reaches more than 12 billion mobile wallet, stablecoin wallet, and bank account endpoints.

The capability is designed for international businesses sending value into the US, including gig economy platforms, money transfer operators, payment service providers, banks, and neobanks. Clients can select their preferred rail - cost-efficient batch processing via ACH or immediate settlement via real-time payments through the same API integration.

Cross-border USD payments into the US have historically involved layered intermediary fees, opacity around timing, and elevated rejection rates for non-domestic senders. Thunes' direct licensing and clearing connections address these friction points by allowing non-US members to access US payment rails as if operating domestically.

No figures on the value of transactions expected to flow through the new infrastructure or the number of network members immediately eligible to use the capability have been disclosed.