Visa has announced the launch of Visa Intelligent Authorization, a new capability on the Visa Acceptance Platform that enables acquirers, banks, and other financial institutions that process payments for merchants to modernise their authorisation infrastructure through a single API connection.

The product was announced at an event in Cairo, Egypt. The solution allows acquirers to process transactions across major global and local card networks through a single integration, without the need to build or maintain separate legacy authorisation systems for each network. Visa states the platform delivers 99.999% uptime and an average approval rate of 96.3% globally, based on card-present and card-not-present traffic data from March 2024 to February 2025, excluding India.

Addressing legacy infrastructure limitations

Many acquirer authorisation platforms were built for an earlier era of payments and were not designed for the uptime requirements, real-time intelligence, or regulatory flexibility demanded by modern commerce. Legacy systems can contribute to lower approval rates, higher operating costs, increased compliance complexity, and slower expansion into new payment experiences, industry verticals, and markets.

Visa Intelligent Authorization can be deployed as a primary authorisation processor or as a complementary resilience solution alongside existing infrastructure, supporting business continuity and expanded capabilities without requiring full system replacement. The solution also provides real-time insights and payment updates designed to reduce friction across the transaction lifecycle and support faster settlement processes.

The launch is positioned as infrastructure-level modernisation for the acquiring segment, where the cost and complexity of maintaining multi-network authorisation connectivity has historically been a barrier to innovation and market expansion.

Commenting on the news, Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan at Visa, said commerce is evolving rapidly, and acquirers need authorisation infrastructure that can keep up, describing Visa Intelligent Authorization as enabling greater reliability today and readiness for what comes next.