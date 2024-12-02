Checkout.com, a global digital payments company, has announced its integration with SAP Commerce Cloud's Open Payment Framework (OPF), providing enterprise merchants with a standardised route to deploy Checkout.com's payment capabilities within SAP's ecommerce infrastructure without requiring custom integration development.

SAP's Open Payment Framework is a cloud-native extension for SAP Commerce Cloud designed to simplify how merchants connect to and manage payment service providers. The integration enables merchants to deploy Flow, Checkout.com's checkout solution, which provides pre-built payment components that can be embedded directly into a merchant's checkout for accepting major cards and local payment methods through a single integration.

Performance metrics and key features

Merchants using Flow have reported up to 5% higher payment acceptance rates and 18.5% fewer authentication challenges, according to Checkout.com data. The solution also supports "Remember Me", a feature that allows customers to securely save their payment details for future purchases. Merchants using Remember Me have seen checkout times reduced by up to 70%, resulting in lower drop-off rates for repeat purchases.

Checkout.com first built an integration with SAP Commerce Cloud in 2023. The addition to the Open Payment Framework expands that collaboration, enabling activation of Checkout.com's platform within SAP's environment with significantly reduced development effort compared to the previous custom integration path.

The integration addresses a persistent challenge in enterprise ecommerce, where connecting payment service providers to large-scale commerce platforms has typically required substantial technical resources and extended timelines. By standardising the connection through OPF, both SAP and Checkout.com are seeking to reduce time-to-deployment for merchants operating at scale.

Commenting on the news, Ashley Paulus, Head of Revenue for UK and Europe at Checkout.com, said the integration makes it easier for merchants to launch optimised payment experiences and start improving performance faster. Marcus Schreiner, Global Vice President of Strategic Partnership Initiatives for SAP CX, said the integration allows SAP Commerce Cloud merchants to connect to Checkout.com more easily and launch new payment capabilities significantly faster.