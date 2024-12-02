Digital payments company Checkout.com has announced a series of updates across its product suite, developed to support merchants operating in today's digital economy.

As part of its recent merchant summit, Checkout.com revealed the global rollout of Flow Remember Me, an extension of Flow that enables shoppers to save their card details only once and then have them available for use across the company’s global network of merchants. Mitigating the need to re-enter card information is expected to make transactions more efficient and increase the likelihood of conversion.

After a beta launch in the Middle East, Flow Remember Me is now available in 194 countries. According to Checkout.com, early adopters experienced 22% fewer authentication issues, 30% fewer timeouts, and a 70% reduction in checkout time. Moreover, the company states that merchants who use Flow and Remember together have seen up to a 7% increase in acceptance rates.

Flow provides customisable, ready-to-deploy components via a single integration with Checkout.com’s global network, with merchants being able to deliver more than 35 payment methods through configuration and no engineering cycles. Flow Remember Me’s launch comes after the rollout of Flow for Mobile, which extended availability for mobile-first businesses, enabling developers to provide an embedded in-app checkout.

Checkout.com’s focus on AI

In addition to the launch of Flow Remember Me, Checkout.com made a series of announcements regarding its product suite, including agentic partnerships, optimal merchant insights, new issuing features, and expanding acquiring footprint.

Agentic Commerce, with the company now offering a suite of services that centre on supporting merchants in preparing for the moment when AI agents will shop on behalf of customers. These new solutions aim to address issues across utility, trust, identity, fraud, and liability by offering merchants tools for personalisation, control management, secure agent onboarding, and credentialing. To support its commitment to creating optimal agentic commerce experiences, Checkout.com is working with companies such as Visa, Mastercard, and Google, among others.

AI-enabled dashboard and analytics, with Checkout.com delivering an updated suite that follows the complete lifecycle of a payment. This allows merchants to identify patterns and improve their decision-making process. Also, the new interfaces offer large language model intelligence directly into the dashboard, supporting users in asking natural language questions to provide actionable insights.

Growing acquiring footprint, as the company works on investing in North America. Recently, the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance accepted its application for a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank (MALPB) charter. After obtaining full approval, Checkout.com is set to have direct access to US card networks, enabling it to act as its own acquirer.

Checkout.com is currently a dual-network issuer in the UK and Europe, with merchants being able to issue physical or virtual cards, eliminate pre-funding, and access funds immediately, thus optimising cash flow. Now, the company is working with Visa and Mastercard to scale its issuing services to the UAE and the US in 2026.

Re-directionless 3D Secure (3DS), with the company launching the solution to mitigate redirects that lead to customer drop-off during payment. Developed directly into Intelligent Acceptance, Checkout.com's AI-enabled optimisation engine maintains the security of 3DS without sending customers to a separate page, thus ensuring an embeddable payment experience.

