Checkout.com is a global payments platform that helps enterprise businesses and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Trusted by brands such as Sony, GE HealthCare, Sainsbury's, SHEIN, and many more, Checkout.com's modern technology is purpose-built with performance, scalability, and speed in mind. To learn more, talk to us today.

Core solution

With Checkout.com's modular technology, you can seamlessly add the features you need and grow in multiple markets. Our modular platform offers gateway, payment method, acquiring, payment processing, fraud prevention, disputes, and issuing capabilities. Our local expert teams around the world are on standby to help you improve your payments performance, navigate the regulatory landscape, and switch on new business models with ease.

Target market

Ecommerce, digital, retail, gaming, travel, ticketing

Marketplaces, payfacs, subscriptions/recurring

Fintech

SaaS

Brokers, crypto, FX

Contact details

https://www.checkout.com/contact-sales

Geographical presence

Europe, North America, Middle East, and APAC

Year founded

2012

Investors

Coatue, Insight Partners, DST Global, Blossom Capital, Endeavour Catalyst, Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund (GIC), Tiger Global Management, Greenoaks Capital, Altimeter, Dragoneer, Franklin Templeton, the Qatar Investment Authority, the Oxford Endowment Fund

License type

Checkout.com has acquiring capabilities in 55 countries.

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

EMVCo (Technical Associate), Merchant Risk Council (Elite Member), MENA Fintech Association, European Fintech Association, Singapore Fintech Association, MAG

Standards and certifications

PSD2, ISO, PCI-DSS, SOP 1 (SOP 2 in 2023)

Company's motto

Payments built for the digital economy

Service provider type

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Main area of focus

Payment Service Provider, including acquiring, gateway, payment processing, risk management, and issuing.

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Checkout.com allows merchants to accept all major credit and debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. It also allows merchants to accept a wide variety of global and local alternative payment methods such as ATM payments, bank transfers, cash on delivery, digital wallets, direct debits, gift cards, and vouchers. Visit our payment method directory: https://www.checkout.com/payment-methods/accept

Settlement currencies

25+

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integration

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

150+

Virtual IBAN

No

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/ Lending to SMEs or merchants

No

Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

SHEIN, Grab, Sainsbury's, SONY Electronics, Patreon, Wise, GE Healthcare

Case studies

https://www.checkout.com/case-studies

Future developments

Checkout.com will be scaling its operations to meet demand in the US, evolving acceptance rates using AI to help merchants optimise revenue and launch state of the art identity verification tools to combat fraud.

Transactions

Transaction volume

Undisclosed

Transaction value

Undisclosed