Checkout.com is a global payments platform that helps enterprise businesses and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Trusted by brands such as Sony, GE HealthCare, Sainsbury's, SHEIN, and many more, Checkout.com's modern technology is purpose-built with performance, scalability, and speed in mind. To learn more, talk to us today.
Core solution
With Checkout.com's modular technology, you can seamlessly add the features you need and grow in multiple markets. Our modular platform offers gateway, payment method, acquiring, payment processing, fraud prevention, disputes, and issuing capabilities. Our local expert teams around the world are on standby to help you improve your payments performance, navigate the regulatory landscape, and switch on new business models with ease.
Target market
Contact details
https://www.checkout.com/contact-sales
Geographical presence
Europe, North America, Middle East, and APAC
Year founded
2012
Investors
Coatue, Insight Partners, DST Global, Blossom Capital, Endeavour Catalyst, Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund (GIC), Tiger Global Management, Greenoaks Capital, Altimeter, Dragoneer, Franklin Templeton, the Qatar Investment Authority, the Oxford Endowment Fund
License type
Checkout.com has acquiring capabilities in 55 countries.
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
EMVCo (Technical Associate), Merchant Risk Council (Elite Member), MENA Fintech Association, European Fintech Association, Singapore Fintech Association, MAG
Standards and certifications
PSD2, ISO, PCI-DSS, SOP 1 (SOP 2 in 2023)
Company's motto
Payments built for the digital economy
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes
Main area of focus
Payment Service Provider, including acquiring, gateway, payment processing, risk management, and issuing.
Online
Yes
POS/In store
No
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Checkout.com allows merchants to accept all major credit and debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. It also allows merchants to accept a wide variety of global and local alternative payment methods such as ATM payments, bank transfers, cash on delivery, digital wallets, direct debits, gift cards, and vouchers. Visit our payment method directory: https://www.checkout.com/payment-methods/accept
Settlement currencies
25+
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes
FX - number of currencies available
150+
Virtual IBAN
No
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded finance/ Lending to SMEs or merchants
No
Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Main clients/references
SHEIN, Grab, Sainsbury's, SONY Electronics, Patreon, Wise, GE Healthcare
Case studies
https://www.checkout.com/case-studies
Future developments
Checkout.com will be scaling its operations to meet demand in the US, evolving acceptance rates using AI to help merchants optimise revenue and launch state of the art identity verification tools to combat fraud.
Transaction volume
Undisclosed
Transaction value
Undisclosed
