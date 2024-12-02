Checkout.com secures Georgia charter for US expansion

Checkout.com has received approval from the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance to advance its application for a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank charter.

The development marks a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy across the United States, where it aims to expand its role in enterprise digital payments. If granted, the MALPB charter would allow Checkout.com to act as its own acquirer, providing it with direct access to US card networks. This structure is expected to enhance operational control over its payment processing, reduce reliance on third-party intermediaries, and strengthen its infrastructure for enterprise merchants operating at scale.

Expanding operations in North America

The charter application coincides with Checkout.com’s continued investment in the US market. Since entering the country’s acquiring space in 2021, the company’s local operations have grown rapidly, now representing about 15% of its global business according to the official press release. The same source reveals that transaction volumes in the United States reportedly increased by more than 80% in 2024, and the firm expects to handle over USD 300 billion in e-commerce payment volume globally by 2025.

At the same time, Checkout.com has announced the opening of a new office in Atlanta, Georgia, which is recognised as a hub for payments and financial technology. The site will serve as a base for the company’s banking and regulatory activities, complementing its existing offices in New York and San Francisco. It follows the company’s expansion into Canada earlier this year, further consolidating its North American operations.

Representatives from Checkout.com described the charter process as a natural progression following years of investment in the region’s payments ecosystem. They noted that the move reflects the company’s early licensing achievement in the United Kingdom, which paved the way for its growth in Europe. According to the firm, the United States is now its fastest-growing market and is projected to become its largest by 2027.

Checkout.com officials also added that the newly appointed head of the MALPB entity will oversee regulatory compliance and establish direct network connectivity to ensure long-term stability of operations. The company stated that its goal is to provide US enterprise merchants with a more streamlined digital payments alternative to traditional acquirers.