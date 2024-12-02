Klarna, the Sweden-based digital bank and payments provider, has announced the completion of a Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transaction covering USD 1.7 billion in euro-denominated loans.

The three-year agreement was structured with a consortium led by Värde Partners and represents Klarna's sixth SRT transaction and, according to the company, its largest and most efficient to date.

SRT transactions allow banks to transfer a portion of the credit risk on a defined loan portfolio to third-party investors, freeing up regulatory capital that can be redeployed to support further lending and growth. For Klarna, which holds a Swedish banking licence, the mechanism provides a capital efficiency tool that directly supports its ability to scale its lending operations globally.

Capital strategy and recent context

The transaction follows Klarna's recently announced USD 2 billion facility supporting USD 17 billion in US financing expansion, indicating an active period of balance sheet optimisation as the company continues to grow its lending book internationally. The SRT structure allows Klarna to retain the underlying loan assets while transferring the associated risk, improving its capital deployment efficiency without reducing its exposure to the revenue generated by those loans.

Niclas Neglén, Chief Financial Officer at Klarna, said the banking licence is one of the company's biggest competitive advantages, and described the transaction as its largest and most efficient SRT to date, allowing Klarna to maximise every unit of capital to support continued momentum.

Recently, Klarna also entered several collaborations to further advance its position in the industry. For example, just at the end of March 2026, the company teamed up with EuroParcs to deliver flexible payment options for guests booking stays across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria. Not long before this, Klarna announced a series of new and extended retail partnerships, increasing the availability of its flexible payment methods across luxury retail, fashion, and payment platforms in Europe. The company separately teamed up with Harvey Nichols in the UK, expanded its existing global alliance with H&M to include online shoppers in Romania and Hungary, and announced availability through Buckaroo.