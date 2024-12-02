Klarna has announced a series of new and extended retail partnerships, broadening the availability of its flexible payment options across luxury retail, fashion, and payment platforms in Europe.

In the UK, Klarna has gone live with Harvey Nichols, enabling online shoppers to use instalment and deferred payment options across the retailer's designer fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories. Harvey Nichols is one of the UK's most established luxury department store brands, and the integration marks Klarna's entry into the premium end of the UK retail market.

Separately, Klarna has extended its existing global partnership with H&M to include online shoppers in Romania and Hungary, adding two Central and Eastern European markets to the network of countries where H&M customers can access Klarna's payment options at checkout.

Klarna has also announced availability through Buckaroo, a Netherlands-based payment service provider, giving merchants using the Buckaroo platform access to Klarna as a checkout payment method.

The three announcements reflect Klarna's continued strategy of expanding merchant coverage across both premium retail segments and regional markets, as well as deepening its reach through payment platform integrations that give merchants a lower-friction route to offering flexible payment options.

Making BNPL available at scale

Since the beginning of the year, Klarna has been directing its efforts toward further advancing its position in the industry and increasing the availability of its services. Most recently, G2A.COM integrated Klarna at checkout, providing instalment and deferred payment options across over 90,000 digital entertainment products. Under one week before this, Klarna and eBay expanded their embedded resale integration to six new markets, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland.

When it comes to the agentic AI space, Klarna announced plans at the beginning of the month to make its flexible payment options available in AI agent-driven checkout flows via Stripe's Shared Payment Tokens.