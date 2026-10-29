UK-based Ecommpay has launched Savi, an AI-powered chatbot offering round-the-clock payment support to small businesses.

The release follows the company’s introduction of Ecommpay for Small Businesses, which opens its payment processing infrastructure to smaller merchants. Savi answers payment-related queries in plain English, providing guidance and tailored suggestions.

How Savi works

The chatbot is available 24/7 through three channels: Ecommpay’s small business landing page, its technical documentation, and the merchant Dashboard. It covers day-to-day payment questions as well as integration, onboarding, and ongoing account support. When Savi does not have the specific answer, it directs businesses to a relevant member of the company’s team.

According to Luke Pierce Ionides, small business champion at Ecommpay, few small business owners have specialist payments knowledge, even though the payment stage can determine whether a customer journey succeeds. The payments platform developed the tool to simplify that part of the process and to support merchants as they scale. Pierce Ionides added that Savi gives merchants answers without requiring them to work through documentation and technical terminology.

By pairing self-service support with human escalation, the company is addressing merchants that may lack in-house payments expertise as it extends its platform beyond enterprise clients.

Extending enterprise infrastructure to smaller merchants

Ecommpay has offered global payment processing since 2012, serving enterprise clients in Europe and other markets through its own entities and partnerships. The small business proposition gives smaller merchants access to the same underlying platform for the first time. It requires no volume threshold or enterprise contract.

The offering includes transaction routing designed to support authorisation rates, along with enterprise-level fraud and risk management. Merchants also receive a brandable Hosted Payment Page as standard, which they can configure from the merchant Dashboard without technical resources. The Digital Accessibility Centre has accredited the page for accessibility.

Ecommpay for Small Businesses is limited to UK-registered businesses that sell goods or services online. Applicants undergo regulatory checks, including identity verification, anti-money laundering screening, and a business assessment, and the company states that it will not accept all applications. Go-live timescales are indicative and apply only to eligible merchants after successful onboarding.

Ecommpay Limited is authorised by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the Payment Services Regulations 2017. The company is a principal member of Mastercard and Visa, and its platform is certified to PCI DSS Level 1.