Banque Populaire has launched La Populaire Numberless in Morocco, which Groupe BCP, the banking group behind Banque Populaire, has presented as Morocco's first numberless bank card. The physical card does not display a card number or security code, unlike conventional payment cards that show these details on the card itself. Customers can instead access their payment information through the Pocket Bank application. The launch moves access to sensitive card credentials from the physical card to the digital banking application.

According to Groupe BCP, keeping these details off the physical card is intended to reduce their exposure if the card is lost, stolen, or photographed. Customers can retrieve the information through Pocket Bank when required, while the physical card remains without the card number and security code. The arrangement also means that sensitive card information is not visible when the physical card is used or handled. The product forms part of Banque Populaire's wider payment card offering, which includes other digital and temporary card products. The company has not disclosed further details on the number of customers expected to use the card.

Banque Populaire removes payment details from physical card

La Populaire Numberless does not display the card number or security code on the physical card. Customers can access these details through the Pocket Bank application when required. Groupe BCP says the card follows international payment-security standards. The payment information is therefore available through the digital banking application rather than being printed on the card. This approach keeps the card number and security code separate from the physical card. Customers can retrieve the information through Pocket Bank when making or managing payments.

The launch follows two other payment products introduced by Groupe BCP in 2026. La Virtuelle is a reusable virtual card that supports contactless payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay. L'Instant is a single-use temporary card that is also available through the Pocket Bank application. Both products were introduced before La Populaire Numberless as part of the group's payment card offering. The latest launch adds a physical card that does not display its payment credentials.