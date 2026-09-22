WebinarsPayments

The Total Economic Impact™ of Tokenization: Unlocking business value at scale

Takes place on 06 Oct 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

22 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • You'll discover how tokenization can deliver tangible business value 
  • Higher payment acceptance and 30% fewer fraud-related chargebacks and increased transactions
  • Operational efficiencies and IT performance gains that free teams to focus on higher-value activities
  • A stronger foundation for future payment experiences
  • Enhanced innovation through strategic partnership, enabling internal teams to focus on differentiation, governance and customer experience enablement.

Presenters

Edoardo Zavarella

Edoardo Zavarella

Principal Consultant at Forrester

Basit Abdul

Basit Abdul

Regional Business Owner EMEA at Thales Payment Services

Lily Varon

Lily Varon

Principal Analyst at Forrester

Esther Groen

Esther Groen

NED, Strategy Consultancy, Banking & Fintech, Financial Health & Inclusion, Chair & Moderator, Mentor

Keywords:
fraudtokenizationE-commerceDigital Paymentsscalability
Countries:
World
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