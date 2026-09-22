The Total Economic Impact™ of Tokenization: Unlocking business value at scale

How can financial institutions reduce fraud, prepare for agentic commerce and build a scalable tokenization strategy?



E-commerce continues to accelerate, creating new opportunities for issuers and processors. This also means increasing exposure to fraud, growing consumer expectations for seamless experiences, and pressure on payment infrastructure.



As industry moves from PAN-centric models to token- centric payments, tokenization is shifting from a tactical tool to a strategic foundation. Digital wallets, e-commerce, payment passkeys and now agentic commerce are shaping the future of payments, and issuers need to be ready for what comes the next.



That readiness depends on more than enabling new use cases. Issuers need a clear strategy to govern tokens and manage their lifecycle across schemes, channels and payment experiences. Owning this orchestration is critical to scaling tokenization securely and effectively - a key finding of the Forrester research.



For financial institutions, the challenge is no longer simply whether to adopt tokenization, but how to scale it while:



• Reducing fraud without adding friction

• Delivering secure, seamless e-commerce experiences

• Working with existing and legacy infrastructure

• Meeting evolving scheme and compliance requirements

• Preparing for emerging use cases such as agentic commerce



In this webinar, Thales, Forrester and The Paypers will explore the findings behind the latest Total Economic Impact™ research, based on interviews with four companies using Thales Tokenization.



We'll also introduce the new Thales Tokenization ROI Calculator, designed to help financial institutions estimate the potential financial impact of tokenization based on their own business inputs.



