From mandate to mainstream: What happens when real-time euro payments are the default?

The Instant Payments Regulation (IPR) has made the sending and receiving of instant euro payments mandatory for most euro area payment service providers.



This is a watershed moment for Europe’s payments market, moving instant transfers from a niche capability to a mainstream expectation, and forcing organisations to rethink the systems, partnerships and strategies needed to compete.



On September 30th Tristan Kirchner, CEO Europe at ClearBank will be joined by Esther Groen, NED and Strategy Consultant, Kate Pohl, Global Sales Lead & Executive Advisor, Projective Group and Charles Damen, Chief Product Officer at Token, to unpack what the catalyst is for this growth, the operational and strategic implications today, and broader implications faced by organisations

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