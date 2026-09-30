WebinarsPayments

From mandate to mainstream: What happens when real-time euro payments are the default?

Takes place on 30 Sep 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

15 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • The evolving payments mix: SEPA Credit Transfers appear likely to move, but how will this impact the payments value chain and what role will other factors such as A2A, and direct debit play?
  • Operational implications: Many banks face the challenge of upgrading legacy core banking systems to support 24/7/365 operations and 10-second processing windows. What does that mean for the clients?
  • Changing market participants: IPR enables EMIs to become direct participants in SEPA clearing systems, a status previously limited to credit institutions, but how many will take this route?
  • Structural challenges: Will smaller and mid-tier banks and PSPs want to be direct participants, or does this create opportunities for infrastructure providers? If you are not going direct, what do you actually need from a partner? The future of European payments: SEPA Instant’s growth is part of a broader transformation, what happens to cards, direct debits, and Wero.

Presenters

Kate Pohl

Kate Pohl

Global Sales Lead & Executive Advisor

Tristan Kirchner

Tristan Kirchner

CEO Europe at ClearBank

Charles Damen

Charles Damen

Chief Product Office at Token.io

Esther Groen

Esther Groen

NED and Strategy Consultant

Keywords:
paymentsA2ASEPAWeroPSP
Countries:
World
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