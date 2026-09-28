Under the expanded arrangement, Stripe customers in more than 30 countries can automatically offer BLIK to Polish shoppers in relevant checkout scenarios, without setting up a separate integration. For consumers in Poland, this increases the likelihood of finding BLIK as an option when buying from international online stores. For merchants, it provides access to a payment method that accounts for more than 70% of transactions in Polish ecommerce.

The development addresses a recurring issue in cross-border commerce: whether a familiar payment method is available at checkout remains one of the factors shaping a customer's decision to complete a purchase. According to Magdalena Kubisa, Director of Bussiness Development at BLIK, the payment method has become an established part of online shopping in Poland, and the partnership with Stripe allows it to reach merchants with which it has no direct relationship.

How BLIK is surfaced through dynamic payment methods

Dynamic payment methods are part of Stripe's existing payments infrastructure. Merchants using it do not need to build individual integrations with payment providers to offer local payment methods. Once BLIK is enabled via Stripe, it is displayed to Polish users based on several factors, including the location from which the transaction is initiated, the currency, and the nature of the payment.

The programme also extends beyond payment method selection. Its tools are designed to tailor the wider checkout experience to individual users. This includes displaying prices in the customer's local currency and optimising how available payment methods are presented. Stripe reports that businesses offering BLIK to customers in Poland see an average conversion increase of 46%.

For international merchants, the model moves part of the localisation effort to the payment infrastructure layer. Instead of configuring local methods market by market, merchants can rely on Stripe to present BLIK where the transaction context indicates it is relevant. For BLIK, the arrangement offers a route to merchants that would otherwise require individual commercial relationships.

The addition to dynamic payment methods follows existing collaboration between the two companies. Stripe already enables global brands to offer BLIK to Polish users. In July 2026, the partnership made BLIK Recurring Payments available to OpenAI users in Poland, among others, allowing them to pay for service subscriptions, including ChatGPT Plus.

Taken together, these steps show BLIK's gradual widening within Stripe's ecosystem. It has moved from availability at selected global brands, to subscription billing, and now to automated presentation across Stripe merchants in over 30 countries.

Agentic commerce as a next area of work

According to the announcement, BLIK and Stripe also plan to jointly develop solutions that respond to changes in how consumers shop online. One area of cooperation is agentic commerce. In this model, digital agents assist users at successive stages of the shopping journey and may, in the future, also facilitate payments. As per the information provided by the companies, such solutions are intended to preserve appropriate security mechanisms and user control over the transaction. No timeline for this work has been disclosed.