Klarna and Alza.at have partnered to offer Austrian shoppers flexible payment options through Alza.at and its mobile app.

Klarna, a digital bank and payments provider, has partnered with Alza.at, an online retailer, to provide customers with additional ways to pay for purchases made through the retailer’s website and mobile application. The agreement introduces Klarna’s payment services at Alza.at’s checkout, allowing eligible customers to choose between paying for their purchase in full, paying after 30 days, splitting the cost into three interest-free instalments, or using financing. The availability of individual options is subject to the applicable terms.

Klarna adds payment options at checkout

The payment services will be available across a range of products sold through Alza.at, including mobile phones, gaming devices and household appliances. Customers can select an available Klarna option during checkout based on their purchase and the applicable payment terms.

The partnership also covers purchases made through the Alza app, extending the same payment offering to customers using the retailer’s mobile platform. This gives Alza.at customers access to Klarna’s payment methods across both of its main digital shopping channels.

Partnership expands payment options in Austria

For Alza.at, the agreement adds Klarna to the payment methods available to customers purchasing products through its digital channels. Alza.at Managing Director Lukáš Mikolášek said the additional payment methods are intended to give customers more choice when paying for purchases on the platform. The partnership comes as Klarna continues to expand its retailer network. According to the company, more than one million retailers globally use its services. The collaboration with Alza.at adds another retailer to this network while extending Klarna’s payment options to customers shopping across electronics and other product categories.

The companies have not disclosed financial terms for the partnership. The new payment options are available through Alza.at and its mobile app, with the specific Klarna services offered to customers depending on the applicable purchase and payment conditions.