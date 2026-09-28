Form3 has launched an AI-enabled payments platform that gives banks and fintechs-controlled access to payment information.

The platform allows banks and fintechs to use authorised AI agents within their payment’s operations. It is designed to support the retrieval and interpretation of payment information while keeping AI applications outside the payment flow.

AI adaptor provides read-only access to payment data

The first phase of the platform includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) adaptor for Form3's payments platform. MCP provides a standardised method for AI platforms and agents to connect with external tools and data. Through the adaptor, authorised AI applications can retrieve existing payment information through Form3's API. The access is read-only, so AI agents cannot initiate payments, modify payment information, or make payment decisions.

The functionality is intended to support payment operations teams when investigating and resolving payment issues. Employees and authorised AI agents can use natural language to retrieve and interpret payment information through an AI interface. This allows teams to search and review payment data without manually navigating different information sources. Form3 said the platform is also designed to support payment teams handling higher transaction volumes and payment models such as tokenised payments and digital assets.

AI functionality works with existing payment infrastructure

Form3's AI functionality uses the data and security controls already applied to its payments platform. The existing controls continue to govern access to payment information when it is retrieved through the AI interface. This means the new functionality uses the platform's established security framework rather than introducing a separate set of controls for AI-based access.

Form3's existing platform connects banks and fintechs with payment rails across North America, the UK, and Europe through a single API. The platform provides access to these payment networks as part of its existing infrastructure, while the new AI functionality adds a way to retrieve and interpret payment information. Form3 has not disclosed further details about the commercial availability of the AI functionality or its pricing.