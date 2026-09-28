Tencent has launched TenPayGo, a WeChat Pay-developed app letting foreign visitors to China pay with international cards and wallets.

The app enables overseas travellers to pay at tens of millions of restaurants and shops across Tencent's payments network using Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay. The app puts Tencent in direct competition with Alipay, operated by China-based Ant Group.

Services beyond payments

TenPayGo does more than accept payments. Visitors can use it to order food deliveries and book ride-hailing services, and it includes tools for identifying objects and translating menus. Together, these features are meant to help tourists use the wide range of digital services that underpin daily life in China.

That range is largely organised around 'super apps' such as Tencent's WeChat. These cover restaurant bookings, food deliveries, taxis, and retail discounts. Foreign visitors have often struggled to use some of these services without a Chinese phone number or a locally issued payment method.

Competing with an established platform

Tencent is entering a segment where Ant Group has a significant head start. Ant opened its payment platform to foreigners in 2019. At the time, tourists were finding it increasingly difficult to use cash or foreign cards as China moved rapidly towards mobile payments. Since then, Alipay has become the default option for many international visitors in the country's largely cashless economy.

TenPayGo accepts major international card schemes and Apple Pay. This gives travellers a way into Tencent's merchant network without first getting local credentials, which has long been the main obstacle for foreign users of China's domestic payment systems.

Development factors

The launch comes as international travel to China rises. The increase follows China's expansion of visa-free entry to citizens of dozens of countries, including the UK, France, and Spain. Government data shows that foreign nationals made 22.9 million inbound trips in the first half of 2026, up 20% from the same period in 2025.

The timing is also tied to the Apec summit. Shenzhen, in Guangdong province, will become the third Chinese city to host the Economic Leaders' Meeting, after Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014. Tencent is headquartered in Shenzhen, where the summit is expected to bring a rise in foreign arrivals.

Implications for the market

The rollout of TenPayGo means the two main operators in China's mobile payments market are now competing directly for international travellers, and not only for domestic users. The competition is tight, as earlier in 2026, Ant Group reportedly started testing an AI agent platform for Alipay, through which tasks like booking a car or buying mutual funds would be done by the autonomous AI, though with user approval. In opposition, similar efforts have been made by Tencent as well, creating an AI assistant named Xiaowei.

Through TenPayGo’s addition, Tencent now has two parallel ways to serve foreign visitors, the second being wallet interoperability, which lets travellers pay through apps they already use.