Tencent has begun a small-scale test of Xiaowei, a native AI assistant integrated into Weixin, the China-based version of WeChat.

According to Bloomberg, the pilot is running at limited scale, and Tencent has not disclosed which AI models underpin the assistant or provided a detailed outline of its planned capabilities.

WeChat and Weixin together report more than 1.4 billion monthly active users, with the majority based in China. The platform has become integral to daily life across the country, supporting messaging, payments, restaurant reservations, and access to a broad suite of mini-programs, which are applications that run natively within the WeChat environment.

Through Xiaowei, users are able to communicate via text or voice, interact with contacts, and launch mini-programs within the same assistant interface. Embedding an AI tool within an application of this scale gives Tencent the opportunity to extend the reach of its AI services to a substantial portion of its established user base, without requiring additional adoption steps from users.

Howard Yu, the LEGO professor of management and innovation at IMD, described the strategic significance of the integration. Yu observed that embedding an assistant within Weixin allows Tencent to draw on an advantage the company has held for some time, and argued that the capacity to complete tasks, rather than merely answer questions, represents a point of differentiation that competitors would find difficult to replicate.

Competing in a crowded domestic AI market

The Xiaowei pilot comes as China's AI sector has grown considerably more competitive. Tencent is seeking to position itself against domestic players, including Alibaba, DeepSeek, and Zhipu, all of which have been actively developing large language models and related AI services.

In 2026, Tencent brought on a researcher from OpenAI to serve as its chief AI scientist, reflecting the company's focus on strengthening its technical capabilities. Tencent also develops its own portfolio of AI models under the Hunyuan brand.

Internal discussions about deeper AI integration within WeChat had been ongoing since 2025, with investors monitoring whether these efforts could generate new revenue streams and provide a path to monetisation. At the same time, across the broader technology sector, interest in AI agents, which are systems designed to carry out complex tasks across multiple applications on behalf of users, has grown considerably in recent months.

No timeline for a broader rollout of Xiaowei has been confirmed, and the company has not specified what additional features may be incorporated prior to any wider launch.