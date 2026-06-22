NymCard has launched nCore FullStack, a single-integration platform covering issuing, lending, payments, settlement, and compliance for banks.

The platform runs on NymCard's own technology rather than third-party components, allowing banks to add capabilities through configuration rather than managing additional vendor relationships.

According to the official press release, the launch addresses a structural cost challenge in banking technology. Global banks are projected to spend USD 57 billion maintaining legacy payments technology by 2028, up from USD 36.7 billion in 2022. The prevailing model, in which banks layer new vendor solutions on to existing infrastructure, adds integration complexity with each addition rather than reducing it. nCore FullStack is designed to replace this pattern by running all capabilities on a unified data environment, reducing the reconciliation and syncing work associated with fragmented systems. Moreover, the bank's system of record remains on its core banking system, to which nCore connects directly.

Omar Onsi, CEO and Founder of NymCard, said that banks attempting to modernise through successive integrations typically find that complexity increases rather than decreases. He added that nCore FullStack was built to allow a bank to integrate once, access the capabilities it requires, and build out its offering over time through a single partner.

Deployment flexibility and migration

In order to accommodate regional data residency regulations, the platform is deployment-agnostic and supports public cloud, hybrid, on-soil, and on-premise environments. Most modern payment platforms are restricted to public cloud configurations, but nCore can be deployed in any environment required by local regulators. Srikanth Achanta, Chief Technology Officer of NymCard, noted that the integration remains consistent regardless of the deployment setup, making the platform suitable for institutions operating under data sovereignty requirements as well as those on public cloud infrastructure.

Banks can migrate from legacy processors to nCore without disrupting live programmes. NymCard uses an agentic AI process, built into the platform, to move existing card programmes and data. At the same time, the company reports that migrations have already been completed for banks in production.

Mario Wehbe, Chief Product Officer of NymCard, mentioned that the model allows a bank to launch one capability initially and activate others, such as cross-border payments or lending, on the same integration at a later stage, without modifying core systems.