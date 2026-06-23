Nuvion has partnered with Visa Direct to expand real-time global payout capabilities for businesses operating across borders.

The collaboration centres on integrating Visa Direct's global network into Nuvion's financial infrastructure platform, giving clients faster access to card, bank account, and digital wallet payment routes worldwide.

Through the integration, businesses using Nuvion's platform will be able to access Visa Direct's real-time and near real-time push payment capabilities alongside Nuvion's existing suite of services. These include multi-currency accounts, cards, foreign exchange, and stablecoin settlement rails, all accessible through a single infrastructure layer. In addition, the approach is designed to reduce the operational complexity associated with managing payouts to suppliers, contractors, customers, and partners across multiple jurisdictions.

According to the official press release, the partnership addresses a persistent operational challenge in global commerce. Despite the growth of digital payments, cross-border disbursements through traditional correspondent banking channels can still take several days to complete. As businesses increasingly operate across time zones and markets, the demand for faster, more predictable international payments has intensified.

Visa Direct's network enables push payments to cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets in supported markets globally. Through the process of incorporating this infrastructure into Nuvion's platform, the partnership aims to extend faster payout options to businesses that previously relied on slower or more fragmented settlement processes.

Strategic positioning in global payments

The collaboration reflects broader shifts in the global payments landscape, where demand for faster and programmable money movement is accelerating the adoption of both stablecoin rails and established card network infrastructure. Platforms combining unified access to traditional and digital payment methods are increasingly sought after by multinational businesses handling high-volume, time-sensitive disbursements.

Keisha Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvion, remarked that companies operating in a continuously active global economy should not face delays of several days when moving funds, and that the partnership with Visa Direct is aimed at enabling faster and more connected financial experiences for businesses working across borders.

Moreover, Olga Ovchinnikova, Vice President and Head of Visa Direct Europe, indicated that the collaboration is intended to help companies execute international money movement with the same speed and reliability typically associated with domestic transactions.

The announcement represents a further step in Nuvion's platform strategy, which is focused on consolidating traditional financial infrastructure and modern payment networks into a unified operating environment for cross-border businesses.