ACI Worldwide and YouGov have found that fashion shoppers remain wary of letting AI assistants make purchases on their behalf.

Fashion and sportswear shoppers are interested in AI tools that can help them find better prices, but the latest research indicates many still want to retain control over the final purchase. The survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of ACI Worldwide, covered more than 3,300 consumers across the UK and the US.

Price tools attract greater interest

The study found that price-related features are currently more appealing to shoppers than tools that make product decisions for them. Price drop alerts and price comparisons across retailers were each selected by 35% of respondents as preferred AI shopping features.

Other features attracted less interest. Finding similar products and alternatives was selected by 27% of respondents, while personalised product recommendations and outfit suggestions accounted for 18% and 17%, respectively. Interest in price drop alerts was also higher among consumers aged 45 to 54, reaching 40%, compared with 27% among those aged 18 to 24. Consumers were more open to using AI for product discovery and price comparisons than for completing purchases on their behalf.

Consumer control remains important for agentic commerce

The survey found that 53% of consumers were uncomfortable with allowing an AI assistant to make purchases on their behalf. Another 20% said they would accept AI recommendations but not autonomous purchases, while 14% would want to approve every transaction manually. Only 7% said they would allow autonomous purchasing under predefined conditions. Payment performance also emerged as an important consideration, since it seems to shape the users' behaviour. Among consumers who had experienced an online payment failure, 53% tried an alternative payment method, 39% abandoned the purchase, and 22% moved to another retailer. Respondents could select more than one option.

For merchants, the findings point to the importance of preserving consumer visibility and control as AI becomes more involved in online shopping. Authentication, transaction authorisation, fraud prevention, and payment reliability could therefore play a role in determining how consumers respond to AI-led purchasing experiences. The analysis comes as merchants and payment providers explore how to incorporate agentic commerce into shopping journeys without removing safeguards around consumer spending. ACI Worldwide has also discussed payment infrastructure and real-time risk management in the context of AI-assisted transactions.