Perform.AI frames the launch around a change in how consumers reach purchase decisions. According to the company, brands now need to design experiences and data for two audiences: the people who buy, and the AI agents that assist them. These agents assess products on price and delivery speed. In the company's view, they recommend only brands whose delivery record matches what they promise.

The company also said that neither loyalty nor advertising influences an AI agent, but consistent performance does. On this reading, a merchant's operational record, meaning what it promised and what it delivered, becomes a factor in whether it is recommended. Perform.AI states that merchants can review this record before an agent does and correct issues within it.

The launch builds on AI Commerce Visibility, which the company announced in October 2025. That product shows ecommerce brands how AI tools recommend the specific product lines they sell, not only their brand name. It also shows what those tools say about the brands' delivery and returns.

How the system is structured

The operating system covers four stages of the ecommerce journey: AI Commerce Visibility, Checkout, Post-Purchase, and Returns. Beneath these modules, a Logistics layer handles day-to-day work with shipping partners. A component called AI Decision Intelligence runs across the system, and it reads incoming data, forms a view on what should happen next, and acts on it, with gross margin as the optimisation target.

Once a business is live on the platform, its marketing, logistics operations, and customer service teams can connect to Perform.AI data through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). They can then query their e-commerce operations from within the AI tools they already use, rather than through a separate interface.

The company presents this as a departure from the model e-commerce software has followed for the past ten years, in which merchants bought tools and did the work themselves across multiple logins and dashboards. Perform.AI says its system carries out that work, so teams can concentrate on strategic decisions. The company also stated that it has changed how it scopes, develops, and ships software to match the pace of AI commerce. It describes the rebrand as naming what the business has already become.