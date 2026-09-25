Visa’s Money Travels 2026 Remittances Adoption, based on a survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Visa, covers more than 45,000 remittance senders and receivers across 20 markets in APAC. It examines consumer behaviour around cross-border money movement, digital remittances, stablecoins, and fraud.

Remittance activity varied across the region. In the Philippines and Australia, 45% and 35% of consumers, respectively, reported sending money abroad, compared with 8% in Japan. The Philippines recorded the highest share of consumers receiving remittances at 45%, while Japan recorded the lowest at 5%. Mobile banking apps were the most used channel for international money transfers, with usage ranging from 33% to 60% across markets. Mobile wallets were particularly popular in India (36%), the Philippines (28%), and Mainland China (27%). In Japan, 32% of respondents preferred physical bank branches for international transfers.

Household bills were a key reason for receiving remittances in the Philippines (47%) and India (34%), while financial emergencies were a key use case in the Philippines (42%) and India (33%). Some consumers in India (23%) and Mainland China (21%) also reported delaying bill payments, while 20% in India and 17% in Mainland China cut back on essentials to provide financial support abroad.

Fraud and AI scams remain concerns

The report highlights concerns around remittance fraud and AI-enabled scams. Exposure to remittance scams stood at 40% in India and 29% in the Philippines, compared with 19% in Mainland China and 11% in Japan. Concerns about AI-based fraud were reported by 53% of consumers in India and 62% in the Philippines. Consumers in both markets also expressed concerns that deepfakes could be used to impersonate family members or facilitate financial scams. Meanwhile, 68% of consumers in Japan, 57% in Singapore, and 57% in Australia said they would accept a 24-hour delay in transfers in exchange for stronger protection against AI-powered fraud.

Consumer awareness shapes stablecoin adoption

The findings also highlight the importance of consumer awareness for the adoption of emerging payment technologies such as stablecoins. Around half of respondents across Asia Pacific considered stablecoins to be as risky as or riskier than cryptocurrencies. However, interest in stablecoins increased when consumers understood that they are designed to maintain their value and may provide additional benefits.