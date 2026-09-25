Midnite has partnered with BR-DGE to optimise pay-ins and payouts and support the operator's international expansion.

The move replaces the operator's previous direct integrations with payment providers and places an independent orchestration layer at the centre of its payments setup as it prepares to enter new markets.

Before the partnership, Midnite operated through direct integrations with payment providers in the UK and Ireland. According to the companies, this arrangement supported the business while it was establishing itself, but its growth and expansion plans required a payments setup able to keep pace with the rest of its mobile-first app.

Jacob Spencer, Chief Revenue Officer at BR-DGE, said that building on a single payment service provider (PSP) worked well domestically but limited how quickly Midnite could add new payment methods or move into new markets. He also described the shift to independent orchestration as a way to address that technical debt in one step.

Through BR-DGE's existing connectivity, Midnite introduced TrueLayer's Pay By Bank payments almost immediately. Further alternative payment methods are already in the implementation phase via the platform. As Midnite pursues its growth plans, BR-DGE is set to enable additional payment options so that the operator can serve new markets from launch.

Routing, tokenisation, and data

Midnite also plans to add further PSP connectivity through BR-DGE in due course. This will give the operator access to BR-DGE's smart routing capabilities, designed to optimise costs, acceptance rates and uptime for both deposits and withdrawals.

Tokenisation is another part of the setup. BR-DGE Vault will centralise tokenisation so that stored card details remain portable across both processors. As a result, the change is not expected to require re-tokenising players or to disrupt the checkout experience existing customers use.

Midnite will also have access to BR-DGE's gaming-specific performance benchmarking and market insights. This intelligence draws on BR-DGE's modelling capabilities and its gaming merchant base, which spans multiple regulated markets, including the UK, Ireland, North America, Europe, and Australia. The aim is to identify where payment journeys can be improved to balance cost, security, acceptance, and customer experience.

Implications for gaming payments

Payments in gaming and sports betting carry specific operational and regulatory requirements at every stage of a transaction, from pay-in to payout. Through the process of pairing its product-led, mobile-first platform with a provider focused on the sector, Midnite aims to bring its payments layer in line with the speed of the rest of its customer experience.

Christian Huynh, Lead Product Manager, Midnite, said the company is focused on building the flexibility to move quickly and to replicate its payment experience in new markets as it grows. BR-DGE, for its part, expects its data intelligence to support orchestration decisions on each transaction as Midnite's business evolves.

For BR-DGE, the agreement adds Midnite to a growing number of gaming operators using its independent orchestration layer and data intelligence, extending its presence in the gaming sector.