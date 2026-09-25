Pine Labs has partnered with Google Cloud to bring Indian merchants, including SMBs, into agentic commerce using Gemini-powered AI agents.

The initiative combines Gemini-powered AI agents with Pine Labs' merchant and payments infrastructure. The goal is to create a unified ecosystem linking merchant operations, customer engagement, and payments.

Addressing the infrastructure gap for SMBs

According to the announcement, AI agents already discover products, compare options, and complete purchases for consumers without the consumer visiting a website or opening an app. The first merchants to benefit are those whose products are structured and readable by AI systems, whose inventory is live and accessible, and whose checkout can be completed automatically.

Pine Labs notes that this profile often fits large enterprises but not yet India's new generation of SMBs. B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, described the risk as a familiar pattern, in which new technology reaches the top of the market first while small businesses wait. The company puts the number of small businesses in India at 60 million.

The collaboration introduces two agent-based products. The first is an AI ads agent that creates and places advertisements across Search, YouTube, and Pine Labs' POS devices, giving SMBs the possibility to access and reach larger businesses. The second is 'Jarvis', a multi-agent platform that Pine Labs Issuing is building on Gemini Enterprise. Jarvis supports merchants with programme creation, system diagnostics, and customer support across the Woohoo platform.

Discoverability, payments, and governance

Pine Labs and Google Cloud say the collaboration targets three barriers that SMBs face in agentic commerce.

The first is discoverability: an AI agent cannot recommend a merchant whose catalogue it cannot read. Pine Labs plans to offer SMBs a full customer acquisition stack built on Google Cloud's AI and data infrastructure. The stack includes AI-powered campaign management, digital presence tools, and customer targeting across the surfaces where customers already spend time.

The second is receiving payment: Pine Labs' P3P serves as the payment layer that makes transactions inside agentic flows real-time, compliant, and settled. P3P launches on UPI and will expand to other payment rails, so merchants do not need to rebuild their payment setup each time a new AI surface emerges.

The third is governance: Pine Labs states that agentic commerce at scale requires infrastructure that banks and regulators can rely on. Grantex is designed to make every transaction on the infrastructure auditable and compliant with India's financial regulatory requirements.

Technology stack and interoperability

Pine Labs will use the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform for catalogue enrichment, search, and the rapid build and deployment of custom commerce agents. The platform will also offer native integration support for the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) frameworks to enable cross-platform transactions.

Pine Labs describes the aim as a single commerce operating layer for every merchant, with the same rails, AI agents, and access to credit. Amit Kumar, Managing Director, Digital Natives Business, Google Cloud India, said the market's requirements call for a platform able to operate at deep scale. The official added that grounding Pine Labs' commerce layers in Google Cloud's real-time AI and analytics infrastructure is intended to help merchants become discoverable, trusted, and fully active participants in agentic commerce.

The collaboration treats discovery, payment, and compliance as connected layers. This reflects Pine Labs' view that SMB participation depends on more than payment acceptance alone.