Silverflow and Hypergate have partnered to offer an integrated processing and gateway solution for acquirers and payment providers.

The joint also targets financial institutions. Its availability is immediate to organisations moving their payment infrastructure to an API-first, cloud-native architecture.

How the integration works

The partnership combines Silverflow's processing platform, which connects directly to card networks through a single API, with Hypergate's gateway technology. According to the companies, Silverflow's direct network connection and capabilities, such as network tokenisation, can raise first-payment approval rates by up to 8%.

The two platforms synchronise merchant configurations automatically in both directions. Organisations can configure merchant IDs (MIDs) and terminals, set processing limits, and manage webhook notifications, aiming to shorten merchant onboarding times.

The solution is designed for high-volume operations and complex financial flows. It covers the full payment lifecycle through a single interface, including authorisations, recurring payments, partial captures, refunds, chargebacks, tokenisation, and decline diagnostics.

Hypergate provides PCI DSS Level 1 compliance under its own licence, along with documentation prepared for the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). The gateway also offers uptime service-level agreements, risk tools, and configurable routing, cascading, and orchestration functions intended to help payment providers simplify transaction performance.

Under this division of responsibilities, compliance, routing, and orchestration sit at the gateway layer. Card network connectivity and processing are handled by Silverflow.

Early adopters

Several e-money providers and financial institutions, such as Guru Pay, Fairmay, Finsei, and Exepay, are already using the solution to run their acquiring operations.

A Finsei representative added that Hypergate gives the company control over payment performance while keeping its infrastructure efficient. Exepay and Fairmay pointed to Hypergate's unified API for merchant onboarding and to its support. On the processing side, Guru Pay cited Silverflow's tools for IPS reconciliation, its built-in dispute management dashboard, and its pricing structure.

Exepay highlighted Silverflow's cloud-native infrastructure and direct network connectivity as important for data-driven acquirers.

Industry context

The companies present the partnership as a response to demand across the payments industry for cloud-native foundations. The solution allows businesses to replace legacy systems with API-driven infrastructure.

For acquirers and e-money institutions, the arrangement bundles processing, gateway, and compliance functions into a single integrated setup. These functions would otherwise require separate integrations and vendor relationships.