The Paypers Global Fintech Investments Analysis: Q1 2024





Following 2023’s trends and despite its uncertain economic position, the financial technology industry maintains its resilience and continues its growth path towards additional innovative solutions, while also disrupting traditional models, and presenting prospects for companies as well as consumers. However, fintech funding decreased by 16% quarter-over-quarter since the beginning of 2024, as detailed in the ‘Q1’ 24 Report’, with startups raising a total of USD 7.3 billion in the three months. Data underlines that this is the lowest level the industry has seen since 2017. At a global level, during the first quarter of 2024, there were 904 investments into fintech startups, with companies operating in the US being the major recipients, followed closely by European ones, especially the UK. In comparison to the same period of 2023, where 1,271 fintech startups received funding, with the amount totalling nearly USD 16 billion, this year’s first quarter saw a 54.3% decrease in funding.



Considering the current attitude of investors, the first quarter of 2024 saw companies displaying their abilities and potential, with many of them leveraging the capital injections to expand their footprint across markets, while also advancing their product and service suites and improving their capabilities.





Spend management

















In a bid to maximise value and decrease costs, while also mitigating financial risks and enhancing supplier collaboration, spend management solutions have increased in use, with companies working towards making their financial processes more efficient. As a result, investors started to disburse their funds towards providers of such solutions, aiming to allow them to expand their operations, increase their reach, and develop more solutions.One of the first investments of 2024 was directed towards Solva, with the company raising a USD 20 millio n investment to further expand its digital financial products for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and increase job creation in Central Asia. Additionally, the company intends to use a percentage of the funding to support its ongoing transition, boosting its capacity and financing outreach. Soon after, ZILO received nearly USD 31.64 million in a Series A funding round. It is directed towards accelerating product development, increasing user acquisition, and expanding ZILO’s position in the fintech sector. Following this, Vertice announced a USD 25 million Series B round, with the company planning to broaden its service offerings and assist more clients in managing their SaaS and cloud expenses.ID Finance obtained USD 150 million in debt financing in February 2024. The deal is set to support the expansion of Plazo, ID Finance’s primary financial wellness app and a component of its strategic initiatives. Moreover, at the beginning of March 2024, wagely received USD 23 million in a funding round, aiming to offer its customers enhanced solutions, while also extending its services in Indonesia and Bangladesh.

Europe and the UK’s surge in funding









Despite sparking investors’ interest in the fourth quarter of 2023, cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors saw a decrease in funding during Q1 2024. In the face of the current environment, organisations still receive capital injections, with them aiming to leverage the funds to advance their operations. For example, Kiln announced the successful completion of a USD 17 million funding round in January 2024, with the company planning to expand globally and establish its APAC headquarters in Singapore by the end of Q1 2024. Following this announcement, Sygnum obtained over USD 40 million in its ongoing Strategic Growth Round to assist its growth into new markets and improve its suite of services.

North America

Latin America











Following this trend, Prometeo received USD 13 million in a Series A funding round, aiming to develop a more accessible and interconnected financial system in Latin America. Shortly after, it raised USD 40 million more in a Series B funding round to support its commitment to scaling and solidifying its payment technology in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Despite seeing the lowest level of funding in Q1 2024 , Latin American fintechs still secured USD 579 million in seed via growth-stage rounds, with the fintech space securing the majority of it. The rise in fintech funding can be attributed to the increase in the use of digital payments for everyday purchases, while the reliance on cash continues to decline.

Asia

Africa and the Middle East

Conclusion

After carefully analysing the most relevant investments in the fintech sector in the first quarter of 2024, we concluded that the industry maintained its resilience despite several challenges and investors’ cautious approach to disbursing their funds. Many of them chose to focus on funding companies operating across digital banking, payment technologies, spend management services, fraud mitigation solutions, and lending for small businesses.



AI-based solutions received some of the largest deals during the first three months of the year, while the US maintained its position at the top of investors’ preferences. Firms collectively secured nearly USD 3.3 billion across 393 deals during this period. However, Europe followed closely behind with startups receiving approximately USD 2.2 billion across 203 deals. The considerable difference in the number of deals in Europe shows greater round sizes compared to the US.



To wrap up, the fintech sector in the first quarter of 2024 proved its versatility as investors split their capital towards advancing technological solutions and services. Even if Q1 2024’s funding dropped by 54.3% compared to the same period of last year, venture funding rose by 11% quarter-to-quarter to USD 58.4 billion. Firms, as well as investors, showcased their allegiance to further adjust and customise their solutions, products, and services to meet both their customers and the landscape’s demands with security and modernisation in their minds.



About Iulia Mușat





Iulia is a Junior News Editor at The Paypers, predominantly focusing on fraud prevention, financial inclusion, and online payments. With an interest in discovering the latest trends in financial security and payment solutions, Iulia is eager to bring insightful news that keeps readers updated with the current advancements in the financial landscape.