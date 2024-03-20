Solaris secures EUR 96 million in Series F funding

As per the information detailed in the press release, the current round, led by SBI Group and with participation from other existing investors, consists of EUR 96 million in additional capital and a financial guarantee of up to EUR 100 million capital equivalent.
As an Embedded Finance platform, Solaris provides its proprietary modular B2B tech stack and scalable licencing system to allow its partners to deliver customer-centric financial services. In addition to its funding announcements, in February 2023, tell.money integrated its Gateway solution into the Solaris platform. Through the tell.money Gateway solution, partners were set to benefit from cloud-based API technology, which was capable of accelerated integration, and was both scalable and resilient, providing PSD2-compliant APIs, regulatory reporting, and secure consent management.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions