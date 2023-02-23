Subscribe
News

tell.money deploys Gateway solution to Solaris

Thursday 23 February 2023 13:15 CET | News

UK-based fintech tell.money has integrated its Gateway solution into the Solaris platform.

 

tell.money, the fintech that delivers innovative and rapidly deployable open banking services for banks and other account providers has been contracted to integrate its Gateway solution into the Solaris platform.

Solaris is an embedded financial platform in Europe, enabling any company to offer innovative and compliant financial solutions to its customers. With its proprietary technology stack and broad licensing offering, Solaris powers more than 90 partners and over 7.5 million customer accounts.

UK-based fintech tell.money has integrated its Gateway solution into the Solaris platform.

Meeting regulatory requirements

Through the tell.money Gateway solution, partners benefit from cloud-based API technology, which is capable of rapid integration, and is both scalable and resilient, delivering PSD2 compliant APIs, regulatory reporting, and secure consent management.

Commenting on the engagement, officials from tell.money said their partnership with Solaris is an important step for them and reaffirms the value of their Gateway solution. Solaris is a platform for embedded finance in Europe and working with them extends the tell.money brand into a rapidly growing market.

Representatives from Solaris stated that the tell.money platform gives them a straightforward futureproof solution to meet regulatory obligations of PSD2, while simultaneously ensuring their partners have a seamless user experience. It was important for them to select a provider that is dedicated to Open Banking compliance and supported by modern technology.

What does Solaris do?

Solaris is a European embedded finance platform empowering the future of financial services. The tech company enables businesses to easily provide trusted and innovative financial experiences to their customers. Through smart APIs, partners can embed financial services quickly and compliantly into their own product offerings. Solaris is headquartered in Berlin and employs over 750 people at eight locations in Europe and in India.


