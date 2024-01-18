Pomelo raises USD 40 million in Series B funding round

Led by VC Kaszek and with participation from Monashees, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, S32, TQ Ventures, and Alter Global, the round brought Pomelo’s total funding to USD 103 million since its founding in 2021. The newly acquired funds support the company’s commitment to scaling and solidifying its payment technology in Latin America, more specifically in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Furthermore, Pomelo plans to leverage the capital injection to continue investing in technology that improves card payments across the region.
