Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Cart.com secures USD 70 million debt refinancing

Friday 19 January 2024 14:31 CET | News

Unified commerce and logistics solutions provider Cart.com has announced the rise of a USD 70 million debt facility in order to accelerate its development process. 

Following this announcement, Cart.com will continue to provide customers and clients with physical and digital infrastructure, aiming to unify operations across channels. At the same time, the company will optimise the manner in which several multichannel merchants and traders sell and develop their products, anywhere their users are. 

The funding round represents a part of a larger USD 100 million debt refinancing, which is provided by SVB’s Technology Corporate Banking Division and Trinity Capital Inc.

 

Unified commerce and logistics solutions provider Cart.com has announced the rise of a USD 70 million debt facility in order to accelerate its development process.

More information on the funding round

Cart.com represents a provider of unified commerce and logistic solutions designed to give B2C and B2B companies the possibility to sell and expand their tools in multiple regions across the globe. The enterprise offers a complete and secure suite of digitally driven logistic capabilities, enterprise-grade channels, as well as order management software, and expert services, all developed in order to simplify the commerce experience for middle-market and enterprise firms. 

Silicon Valley Bank’s Technology Corporate Banking Division works with multiple public and late-stage private firms across the region of the US, especially its technology sector. This process was developed in order to provide a full suite of lending and banking services to customers in the region, as well as the needed guidance for the acceleration of their development process. At the same time, the financial institution offers trusted partners the possibility to optimise the manner in which clients quickly and successfully scale in an ever-evolving market.

This funding round follows a series of investments that Cart.com announced in 2023. 

Earlier in December 2023, US-based Trinity Capital, a financial solutions company, announced its commitment to provide USD 30 million in growth capital to Cart.com. The company was expected to leverage the funds in order to develop as an important commerce and logistics partner to a wider range of merchants. In addition, Cart.com was set to double down on the investment that supported the growing demand for optimised logistics and commerce infrastructure tools, which focused on improving how clients unlocked a more efficient and safe growth process. 

The Series C funding round of Cart.com was announced in June 2023, as the company raised USD 60 million, representing a pre-money valuation of USD 1.2 billion sum. Included in the investment were B. Riley Venture Capital, Kingfisher Investment Advisors, Snowflake Ventures, Prosperity7 Ventures, Legacy Knight, as well as other financial investors. According to the press release published at the time, the Series C funding round featured no structure or liquidity preferences. 




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, investment, payments , online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Cart.com
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Cart.com

|
Discover all the Company news on Cart.com and other articles related to Cart.com in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like