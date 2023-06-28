Cart.com raises USD 60 mln in Series C funding

The new funding round saw an increase of nearly 50% in Cart.com’s evaluation from the previous Series B funding in February 2022. At the time, the ecommerce company extended its services to around 3,000 brands. As a result of this recent round, the company now stands at a valuation of USD 1.2 billion.
Cart.com provides software, services, and fulfilment offerings addressed to multichannel commerce brands and enterprises. According to the official release, strategy-wise, the fintech plans on further expanding its software and artificial intelligence offerings. Reportedly, the company seeks to provide its customers with more control over ordering and inventory across the value chain. The ecommerce platform aims to do this by making use of predictive and prescriptive analytics.
Cart.com was founded in 2020 and it currently features nearly 6,000 brands on its platform. According to the data shared in the official release, in 2022, the company grew its revenue by over 500% across its fulfilment ordering and software products. Even more so, officials added that Cart.com doubled its gross merchandise value, as well as its fulfilment footprint.
Estimates from the company outline that, in 2022, its software powered more than USD 5 billion in gross merchandise value, USD 140 million in product listings, USD 10 trillion in product ads, as well as USD 11 billion in marketplace repricing events.
Earlier in 2023, Cart.com garnered attention after it announced its partnership with Nuvei. The joint venture aimed to enable Cart.com’s customers to leverage Nuvei for Platform’s capabilities to enhance their payments. Among the features made available to the ecommerce platform’s customers following the partnership were merchant onboarding, pay-ins and payouts, optimisation, payment orchestration, fraud prevention, and risk management.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions