Billink raises EUR 29.5 million

Netherlands-based BNPL fintech Billink has raised EUR 29.5 million from the German Varengold Bank.
According to Billink, offline consumers are accustomed to paying only after receiving a service or product. However, the online payment system requires consumers to pay in advance, with the assumption that everything will go effortlessly, and the purchase will be satisfactory. Billink considers this to be unfair and is currently developing Billink Check-out 2.0. This new system will provide customers with a more personalised experience and assist web shop owners in optimising conversion. Moreover, Billink is currently in negotiations with the largest web shops in Benelux to understand their challenges and needs and is also developing its own AI application.
