Yuno secures USD 25 million from consortium of investors

As per the information detailed in the press release, Yuno received USD 25 million from a consortium of investors, including DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures, and Monashees. Currently, the company aims to provide its clients with efficient and reliable payment orchestration, supporting them in improving retail, ecommerce, travel, mobility, and other industries. The company serves customers like McDonald’s, Avianca, inDrive, and Rappi, among others across 40 countries, providing them with features such as one-click checkout modifications, smart routing, and the integration of information from all payment processors and anti-fraud tools into unified interface.
