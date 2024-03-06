Subscribe
News

Yuno secures USD 25 million from consortium of investors

Wednesday 6 March 2024 15:32 CET | News

Global payment orchestration platform Yuno has announced that it secured USD 25 million from a consortium of investors, aiming to leverage it to advance operations.

As per the information detailed in the press release, Yuno received USD 25 million from a consortium of investors, including DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures, and Monashees. Currently, the company aims to provide its clients with efficient and reliable payment orchestration, supporting them in improving retail, ecommerce, travel, mobility, and other industries. The company serves customers like McDonald’s, Avianca, inDrive, and Rappi, among others across 40 countries, providing them with features such as one-click checkout modifications, smart routing, and the integration of information from all payment processors and anti-fraud tools into unified interface.

Global payment orchestration platform Yuno has announced that it secured USD 25 million from a consortium of investors.

Yuno’s development strategy

With the newly acquired funds, Yuno aims to further solidify its operations in North and South America, as well as enter additional markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Through this, the company’s customers, leverage its approach to integrating diverse payment methods, which supports their growth by offering user-friendly reliable, and tailored solutions for different geographies. According to Yuno’s officials, the financial backing assists the company’s mission and its ability to advance the global payment industry, helping fuel positive change across many different sectors of the economy. Additionally, the company intends to bring its solutions to new markets and support companies in their growth.

Furthermore, representatives also underlined that Yuno facilitates financial transactions in over 40 countries, which showcases the company’s adaptability and versatility in meeting the diverse demands of the global market. The latest round of funding is set to support Yuno in advancing its technological infrastructure, expanding its team, and developing new market strategies that strengthen its presence across different geographies. Moreover, DTS Global stated that it supports Yuno in the next phase of its growth, allowing it to continue its expansion. The investment came as a response to the company’s entrepreneurial track record of its founders, the team and customer base it created, and its proven ability to improve online payments.

In addition to its current announcement, Yuno also recently partnered with Hands In to enhance payments in the travel and hospitality sectors in Latin America. Through this collaboration, the two companies were set to drive efficiency in the region’s travel and hospitality industries by addressing the issues posed by card decline rates with split payment options amongst multiple cards and individuals.

More: Link


Keywords: funding, investment, expansion, online payments, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Yuno
Countries: World
Yuno

Discover all the Company news on Yuno and other articles related to Yuno in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





