Simetrik raises USD 55 mln in a Series B round

Simetrik, a B2B financial solutions platform, has announced a USD 55 million Series B funding round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
As per the official announcement, other investors joining this round include FinTech Collective, which led the Series A, and Cometa, who led the seed round, Falabella Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Actyus, Moore Strategic Ventures, Mercado Libre Fund, and the co-founders of Vtex.
