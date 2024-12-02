Stepping into the reception hall of a payments and fintech conference is always exciting. As you make your way to the registration desk, the hum of conversation fills the air. Professionals from all over the world – from industry leaders to startup founders, payment managers, payment service providers, and media representatives – stand in line, idly chatting and making introductions. As the line inches forward, you clutch your phone in your hand and check the event’s agenda one more time. Once you step to the desk and collect your badge, you now hold your ticket to exploring the latest industry developments, building meaningful partnerships, and connecting with people who could help shape your career or the future of your business.

With so many 2025 payments and fintech events to explore, deciding which ones to attend is no easy feat. To help, we’ve put together a list of conferences and events that should be on your radar. The selected conferences have been chosen based on their significance, the speakers they will feature, the networking opportunities they provide, and the diverse topics they are set to cover.

To make it easier for you to find events of interest, we’ve organised the 2025 payments conferences by quarter. You can learn more about each event’s agenda by visiting the official websites linked below.

Q1 2025 payments and fintech events

When: 19-20 February

Where: STATION Berlin, Luckenwalder Str. 4-6, Berlin

The newest edition of the E-commerce Berlin Expo is expected to bring together a diverse audience of over 12,000 decision-makers in the ecommerce and retail sector, making it a perfect place for networking and forging strategic partnerships.

This year’s conference will simultaneously run across five stages and will include talks in both English and German. According to the agenda, the event will cover topics spanning the state of German ecommerce in 2025, artificial intelligence (AI), customer loyalty, logistics, emerging markets, omnichannel solutions, social commerce, and hyper-personalisation, among others.

The event is not solely an ecommerce conference but also includes a B2B expo where exhibitors will showcase their solutions. You can find more about the industry leaders attending the ninth edition of E-commerce Berlin Expo here

When: 25-26 February

Where: Intercontinental O2, London

Finovate Europe is a fintech conference with a global audience of over 1,000 attendees from the banking and fintech sectors. This year’s edition is set to feature more than 100 speakers and over 30 demos from companies showcasing their latest financial services technology.

The event will cover topics such as the impact of AI, an exploration of how financial institutions can tap into the potential of Embedded Finance and Embedded Banking, venture debt, the impact of geopolitical risk on banks and fintechs, global fintech trends, anti-financial crime technology, GenAI in financial services, hyper-personalisation, authorised push payment (APP) fraud, EU regulations (DORA, FiDA, eIDAS, and DMA), and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) – among others. You can check out the full agenda here

When: 6 March

Where: Marriott Hotel, Zurich

Now at its 20th edition, the NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum will explore how organisations can leverage the latest technology innovations in payments and regtech to optimise operations and tap new opportunities. The event is anticipated to host over 400 industry participants representing more than 100 companies, feature 50 keynote speakers, and provide over 1,000 minutes of tailored content for senior executives.

The already available agenda features topics like the future of payments and compliance in 2025, instant and real-time payments, digital currencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), the latest developments on international sanctions and AML/TF, cross-border B2B payments, trends in consumer payment experience, super apps and digital wallets, sustainability and green payments, Open Finance, fincrime prevention, cryptocurrencies, the role of AI, regulatory challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and the future of commerce.

When: 10-11 March

Where: Business Design Centre, London

Hosted in London, the fintech capital of the world, MoneyLIVE Summit is a payments and banking event that brings together over 1,500 attendees and more than 200 speakers including Tier 1 companies, challengers, policy setters and regulators, and BigTech, among others.

In 2025, the event introduces three new concepts: a hub dedicated to connecting startups, VCs, and investors, a panel on growth strategies for challenger banks, as well as a space designed to address the primary challenges faced by SMEs and merchants. The agenda covers topics like lending innovations, digital ID and financial crime, AI and operations, CX, Open Banking commercial models, SME banking, merchant payments, digital currencies, and more.

When: 18-19 March

Where: Hotel Palace, Berlin

eTail Germany is a DACH retail conference for ecommerce, marketing, and digital professionals fostering discussions about the strategies that retailers and D2C brands should use to stay competitive. The event will feature keynotes from industry experts, as well as case studies, workshops, and fireside chats.

The newest edition’s agenda is crafted based on research interviews with retailers and businesses, and it addresses key pain points in the industry. The event will open with a keynote on the potential of AI technologies and cover topics ranging from loyalty programmes and next-gen personalisation techniques to how to leverage data analytics to boost customer engagement and retention, omnichannel experiences, and more. You can check out the full schedule here.

When: 18-20 March

Where: Intercontinental Hotel, Berlin

Hosted in one of the top fintech centres of the world, Berlin, mpe 2025 is a three-day conference that will bring together over 1,500 payment professionals and technology providers ready to discuss the latest developments and future trends set to have an impact on merchant payments.

The event, which will host over 500 merchants and more than 160 speakers, aims to capture all angles of merchant payments, from acquiring to Open Banking, Embedded Finance, instant and cross-border payments, payment orchestration, cybersecurity and fraud prevention, tokenization, CBDCs, PSD3, B2B payments, digital wallets, SoftPOS, cash, and marketing for investors to the world of AI in payments – just to name a few topics. You can read more about what’s in store in the mpe 2025 brochure available online.

Apart from the conference itself, the event will include an exhibition with over 90 sponsors showcasing their solutions, a startup innovation hub, and the highly anticipated mpe awards gala dinner, where the most relevant solution providers will be crowned winners. If you want to get a better feel of the event, check out The Paypers’ key takeaways from MPE 2024. For an overview of mpe 2025, you can access The Paypers' wrap-up here.

When: 25-26 March

Where: ExCeL, London

If you plan on visiting London in March 2025, PAY360 is another event that you should consider attending. This year’s edition will feature over 200 speakers from all over the world, more than 6,000 attendees, and over 120 exhibitors.

The conference aims to bring together key stakeholders from the entire payment ecosystem, spanning policymakers, regulators, merchants, banks, card networks, BigTech, acquirers, processors, and more, making it a great networking opportunity. If you are a merchant, it might come in handy to know that PAY360 will also feature closed-door roundtables where you can discuss pain points and strategies with industry peers.

In 2025, PAY360’s agenda will cover tech trends, discussions on financial crime, digital wallets, the impact of the global economic outlook on the payments industry, the changing dynamics in the global cards landscape, hyper-personalisation, regulatory challenges, compliance, the ethics of AI in payments, cross-border payments, and CBDCs – among others.

Q2 2025 payments and fintech events

When : 9 April

Where: Spazio Monte Rosa 91, Milano

If you happen to visit the city of fashion and design, Milan, in April 2025, Ecommerce Italy is another event that you might want to check out. The conference is addressed to professionals from the ecommerce world, and it is organised by the consultancy Casaleggio Associati.

The 19th edition of Ecommerce Italy will focus on data, trends, and strategies for the future of ecommerce, covering topics like digital strategies and new business models, the impact of AI, marketing and advertising strategies and tools, digital relationships with end customers, the evolution of payment systems, and service innovations in the field of logistics and shipping.

When: 28-30 April

Where: Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB), Barcelona

If you want to learn how payment professionals from different regions tackle payment and fraud prevention challenges in 2025, MRC Barcelona is an event you should add to your list. In late April 2025, industry leaders, experts, and payment professionals from around the globe will gather for three days of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by renowned authorities in payment and fraud prevention. The event is set to discuss the latest trends, strategies, and technologies that are shaping the future of the industry. Moreover, MRC Barcelona 2025 is a great opportunity to network and connect with industry leaders and solution providers to forge strategic partnerships.

The Paypers attended the event multiple times. If you’re curious about our thoughts, be sure to check out our impressions on the 2024 edition here.

When: 6-8 May

Where: Beanfield Centre, Toronto

The 2025 Payments Canada SUMMIT is a two-and-a-half-day event addressed to global payment experts. This year's theme is Innovate. Collaborate. Transform. The topics that will be discussed at the summit include global payments, interoperability across borders, digital payments, data-powered payments, consumer payments, risk-resilient payments, connected payments, AI and payments, customer experience, real-time payments, fraud prevention and mitigation, and policy, rules, and regulations.

The SUMMIT is hosted by Payments Canada, and it is attended by over 1,800 payment experts (including retailers, financial institutions, fintechs, and payment service providers). The event also features an interactive exhibit space that is designed to facilitate meaningful conversations. You can find out more about the agenda here.

When: 12-13 May

Where: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Now at its third edition, the Dubai Fintech Summit will feature over 35 global financial regulators, banking executives, fintechs, blockchain unicorns, and investment management firms. The event is organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre, and it is anticipated to bring together over 8,000 C-suite leaders, more than 1,000 investors, over 200 exhibitors, and over 300 speakers.

The 2025 agenda includes topics spanning the future of fintech and finance, policy and legal considerations regarding crypto assets, financial inclusion, banks vs fintechs, the evolving global regulatory landscape, the role of central banks in the future economy, space finance, cross-border payment infrastructures, AI and finance, global debt markets, environmentally conscious finance, CBDCs, and financial inclusion and consumer protection.

When: 13-14 May

Where: Birmingham, the UK



IRX is a retail show and ecommerce expo that brings together over 3,500 marketing, ecommerce, and digital professionals from retail companies and fast-growing brands. The 2025 edition will include a dedicated space for the B2B community designed for networking, collaboration, and exploring new solutions in the space.



The event will feature over 150 speakers, from industry veterans to new voices. Its agenda includes topics ranging from how retailers can leverage AI solutions, including agentic AI, to discussions centred on hyper-personalisation, the cost of returns, cart abandonment, BNPL, fulfilment and delivery, loyalty programmes, sustainability, customer engagement, and may more. You can check out the full agenda here.

When: 20-21 May

Where: Scandic CPH Strandpark, Copenhagen

eTail Nordic Connect’s attendance is restricted to senior-level ecommerce, digital marketing and omnichannel budget holders from retailers, as well as to a selected number of service vendors. The event offers a chance to engage with industry experts, brainstorm transformative ideas for your business through private, closed-door sessions conducted by market leaders, and network via one-on-one meetings.

The event’s agenda features discussions on customer loyalty, sustainable ecommerce, the integration of AI and automation, as well as B2B and B2C ecommerce, personalisation, optimising user experience, monetising first-party data, enhancing technical operations, and formulating digital strategies, among other topics.

eTail Nordic Connect features not only keynote presentations but also roundtables and case studies. You can access the full agenda here.

When: 2-4 June

Where: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

If one of your goals in 2025 is to meet with today’s pioneers in the realm of retail, another event you might want to consider is Shoptalk Europe. This year’s edition will bring together over 4,500 industry players from Europe’s retail, brand, and tech landscape.

The agenda includes topics like the latest technologies and business models driving retail innovation, unified ecommerce, the role of physical stores in a digital-first world, the retail media opportunity, and customer loyalty, among others. You can find out more about Shoptalk Europe by checking out the official agenda.

When: 3-5 June

Where: The RAI, Amsterdam

Launched in 2011, Money20/20 is now one of the most popular events in the fintech industry, making it one of the events you should add to your calendar.

The four main themes of the 2025 edition are Digital DNA, which questions whether identity will become the ultimate form of currency, Beyond Fintech, which explores the future of money, Embedded Intelligence, focusing on what happens when money can think for itself, and Governance 2.0, which examines how we can regulate a future that remains undefined.

The 2025 agenda features talks on topics spanning crypto payments, leveraging GenAI to transform the user journey, the next wave of BaaS, B2B payments, digital wallets, decentralised AI, the CBDC economy, Web3 finance, and ESG, just to name a few. The event’s agenda is constantly being updated, so make sure to check it out to see new updates. If you’d like to get a sense of what the event is all about, take a look at our recap of the 2024 edition here.

Q3 2025 payments and fintech events

When: 8-10 September

Where: The Marriott Marquis Times Square, New York

Hosted in the Big Apple, Finovate Fall will gather over 2,000 decision-makers from more than 1,000 banks and investors, featuring over 65 demos and more than 125 speakers.

The event will include discussions on several key topics, including how fintech is set to transform customer experience and how financial services providers can thrive in a hyper-personalised landscape. Additional talks will cover consumer trust, the impact of the CFPB’s Open Banking rule 1033 on the banking industry, customer centricity, the wealthtech market, artificial intelligence (AI), omnichannel customer experience (CX), Open Banking, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), alternative assets, real-time payments, and risk management, among others. For more insights into the speakers and the sessions, you can access the full agenda here.

When: 15-16 September

Where: Okura Amsterdam, Amsterdam

The Payments Leaders Summit EU 2025 is dedicated to payment professionals who oversee payments and fraud strategy, PSP partnerships, payments schemes and methods, and developing payments architecture and infrastructure.

The main themes that will be covered will include insights and guidance on PSD3, Open Banking for ecommerce, AI-powered payments, BNPL, payments orchestration, instant payments, the future of payments (newest technologies, innovations, and strategies), cross-border payments, network tokens, and intelligent checkouts with GenAI – just to name a few. This event is part of a series of summits for payments and fraud leaders. To learn more about the series hosted by the organisers in 2025, visit the official website.

When: 16-18 September

Where: Paris Porte de Versailles Pavilions 4 & 6, Paris

If you’re part of the retail community, you’ve most likely heard about Paris Retail Week. Now rebranded as NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show Europe, this three-day event will feature educational panels from industry leaders, an expo where vendors will showcase their solutions, an innovation lab, and a startup zone.

The event is centred around Europe’s retail sector, being a place where you can meet industry peers and learn about solution providers and key topics in the industry. You can read more about the event here.

When: 24-25 September

Where: ExCel London, London

If you represent a B2C or B2B business operating online in the UK, make sure to add eCommerce Expo 2025 to your agenda. According to the organisers, the event will gather over 10,000 senior ecommerce professionals along with more than 200 solution providers.

eCommerce Expo 2025 covers all things ecommerce, from customer acquisition to logistics and operations. Head over to the event's website to learn about the various opportunities it provides, and check out the agenda.

Q4 2025 payments and fintech events

When: 28 October

Where: London

The ePay Europe Summit 2025 is an event dedicated to professionals in the retail, ecommerce, and payments industry. This year’s agenda has a focus on trends reshaping online retail payments spanning ecommerce technology, retail payments, Embedded Finance, strategies to prevent fraud in ecommerce, marketplaces, and cross-border payments – just to name a few. The event will feature keynotes from industry leaders, in-depth panels, interactive roundtables, and networking opportunities.

In 2025, the event will also feature an exhibition hall where industry vendors will showcase their latest products and services, offering businesses the chance to connect, forge strategic partnerships, and learn more about new technologies.

When: 26-29 October

Where: Las Vegas

Similarly to the European event we covered above, Money20/20 USA is a conference that offers attendants the chance to build partnerships, raise their profiles, share ideas with fintech’s top voices, and accelerate deals.

Money20/20 USA has yet to publish an agenda for 2025, as the call for content will open in spring 2025. Check out the official website for the latest updates.

When: 29 September-2 October

Where: Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt

Sibos 2025 will be hosted in Frankfurt, Germany’s financial capital and home to over 200 banks, investment companies, insurers, and legal firms – as well as the European Central Bank, the European Systemic Risk Board, and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority.

Organised by Swift, Sibos is an annual conference and exhibition that connects executives, decision makers, and thought leaders from across the industry. The event’s 2025 theme is ‘The next frontiers of global finance’. As such, Sibos 2025 will cover discussions around the digital evolution of payments and securities, as well as increasing financial access, financial crime compliance, cyber security, regulatory shifts, and the role of technologies such as AI, quantum, and DLT. For a better view of the topics featured this year, check out the at-a-glance overview available here.

When: 12-14 November

Where: Singapore

The Singapore FinTech Festival is an event that unites the policy, finance, and technology communities. The 2024 edition brought together over 66,000 participants from 150 countries and tackled topics like customer experience, AI, digital strategies, GenAI, quantum tech, instant payments, and risk management, among others.

The agenda for 2025 has not yet been published, but you can learn more about the Singapore FinTech Festival by visiting the official website.

The payments industry is always changing, with new events popping up all year long. We want to help you stay in the loop, so we'll keep this list updated with the most important payments and fintech events in 2025. Check back often for the latest opportunities!

