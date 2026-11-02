Japan-based financial group MUFG has merged its EU securities business, MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V., into MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. (MUFG Bank Europe), creating an integrated banking and securities business in the EU. The combined entity provides corporate and investment banking and global markets services from a single regulated platform.

Amsterdam headquarters and a new Paris branch

MUFG Bank Europe is headquartered in Amsterdam and has established a new universal bank branch in Paris. The bank also operates in Austria, Belgium, Germany, and Spain. By bringing its banking and securities operations into one legal entity, MUFG can offer clients its full range of corporate banking, investment banking, and markets services through a single EU platform rather than through separate subsidiaries.

In January 2026, MUFG said it planned to complete the merger in its 2026/27 fiscal year, subject to regulatory approvals. At the time, it said the universal bank would expand the range of support it provides to clients and integrate its banking and securities operations. MUFG describes the EU as a central part of its global business model and of its long-term plans for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Pooling capital and infrastructure

Hide Yamamura, Regional CEO, MUFG EMEA, said the EU is strategically important for the group in EMEA, with a diverse client base and significant growth potential. He added that bringing together complementary capabilities and market expertise positions MUFG to better meet client needs and capture opportunities in the region. Within the combined bank, the Global Markets business acts as a full-service counterparty, working with clients to improve risk distribution.

Harm Bots, Head of EU, MUFG and CEO of MUFG Bank Europe, said the merger allows the bank to pool its capital, infrastructure, and teams, supported by MUFG's global network, to serve clients more effectively and support its growth plans in the EU. He added that investment and financing needs are increasing across the European economy, and that the combined platform places the bank in a stronger position to help clients in this environment.