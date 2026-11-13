NewsM&A and Investments

Gemini reportedly sells UK and EU operations to KAST

CP

Claudia Pincovski

13 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
stablecoinscrypto exchangescrypto licensingmergers and acquisitions
Countries:
United KingdomEurope

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