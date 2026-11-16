France-based smartTrade Technologies, which provides multi-asset electronic trading and payments software, has acquired Celoxica, a provider of ultra-low latency execution infrastructure for listed equities, futures, fixed income, and options. Celoxica is now part of the smartTrade Group. The acquisition extends the group's coverage from over-the-counter (OTC) to listed markets, and from pricing and workflow orchestration to execution infrastructure.

Complementary parts of the trading stack

Celoxica provides ultra-low latency trading services across more than 80 venues worldwide, using software and hardware-accelerated engineering, and offers a fully managed service to banks, prime brokers, hedge funds, and quantitative trading firms. Its feed handlers, market access gateways, and order execution engines include in-line pre-trade risk checks. smartTrade's offering covers trading through LiquidityFX, FX derivatives through kACE, and commercial banking and payments.

The deal gives Celoxica access to smartTrade's more than 250 clients worldwide, supported by offices and teams across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. Celoxica clients will be able to use smartTrade's connectivity, aggregation, distribution, order management, and analytics tools, while smartTrade clients will gain access to Celoxica's listed-markets connectivity and pre-trade risk technology. Celoxica's client contracts and service remain unchanged.

Expanding smartTrade's ecosystem

David Vincent, CEO and Co-founder of smartTrade, said the acquisition adds Celoxica's ultra-low latency execution infrastructure to smartTrade's trading and payments products, and that Celoxica sits at the part of the trading stack where smartTrade wanted to grow. He added that the combined group can offer clients more than either company could alone.

Jean-Marc Bouhelier, General Manager of Celoxica, said the two companies share the view that clients buy a service rather than a single product, and that Celoxica's team and way of working with clients will not change. He added that smartTrade's global distribution and its investment in engineering and AI will give Celoxica's clients access to a larger platform.