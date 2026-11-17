The European Commission has unconditionally cleared UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank under the EU Merger Regulation, allowing the Italy-based bank to proceed with acquiring control of the Germany-based lender. The Commission found that the deal raises no competition concerns, citing the banks' moderate combined market share in Germany and the presence of several credible competitors.

Brussels backs cross-border consolidation

Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, announced the decision at a press conference and described the transaction as the largest cross-border banking deal in the EU since the financial crisis. She said the deal is part of a wider effort to build an integrated European banking system and that it can help EU banks scale up, become more efficient, and compete internationally.

Ribera also said the Commission would pay attention to any government action relating to the deal and would react if a national government sought to prevent the takeover. EU rules strictly limit the grounds on which member states can intervene in mergers, including on public security grounds. The Commission is also revising its merger guidelines, which are due by the end of 2026.

Germany's stake and demands

UniCredit announced its move on Commerzbank in September 2024, and the German government has opposed the bid since then. The government still holds a 13% stake in Commerzbank, a legacy of the bank's rescue during the 2009 financial crisis. Berlin is reportedly seeking concessions, including job guarantees, keeping Commerzbank's headquarters in Frankfurt, and the right to appoint two supervisory board members.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel has said he will call a shareholder vote at Commerzbank to appoint a new supervisory board immediately after UniCredit gains control of the bank. The European Commission's decision covers only competition aspects of the transaction, while other regulatory approvals and the completion of the takeover remain separate steps for UniCredit.