Private equity firms CD&R and GTCR have walked away from discussions to acquire US-based payments processor Global Payments, according to two people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters. The buyout consortium had been exploring a potential deal over several weeks before putting its efforts on hold in November 2026.

The talks were at an early stage and did not progress, as the firms faced complexities in arranging a take-private transaction of this size, the sources said. They added that CD&R and GTCR could resume discussions at a later date, or that another buyer for Global Payments may come forward.

CD&R declined to comment, while Global Payments and GTCR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Financing conditions weigh on large buyouts

The end of the discussions removes a potential leveraged buyout of considerable scale from the payments sector. Global Payments has a market value of approximately USD 26.4 billion, and a takeover would have placed the deal among the larger private equity transactions attempted in 2026.

Buyout firms are currently contending with higher borrowing costs and tighter financing markets for transactions of this size. Arranging funding for mega-deals remains challenging amid market volatility, with lenders scrutinising leverage levels in large buyouts.

The development mirrors a recent outcome elsewhere in the payments industry: earlier in 2026, a consortium of Stripe and Advent International walked away from its pursuit of PayPal after submitting a bid that valued the company at more than USD 53 billion.

Global Payments provides services that allow merchants to accept card and digital payments, alongside software and technology services for businesses. In recent years, the company has faced pressure from slower growth in some of its business lines, increased competition, and investor demands to improve profitability.

The company has been reshaping its business in response. In April 2025, Global Payments agreed to acquire Worldpay from FIS and GTCR in a transaction valued at more than USD 24 billion. At the same time, it agreed to sell its issuer solutions business to FIS. The two transactions were designed to sharpen the company’s focus on merchant services and increase its scale in payment processing.

GTCR’s participation in the latest talks, therefore comes after the firm was one of the parties that agreed to sell Worldpay to Global Payments in 2025.

Implications for the payments sector

With the talks on hold, Global Payments remains a publicly traded company. According to the sources, the possibility of renewed interest remains open, either from the CD&R and GTCR consortium or from another party.

Taken together with the Stripe and Advent approach for PayPal, the episode illustrates the financing constraints currently facing private equity firms seeking to take large payments companies private. For buyout firms, the scale of such transactions and the scrutiny applied by lenders to leverage levels continue to shape which deals move beyond preliminary discussions.