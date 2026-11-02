US-based private equity firm CD&R is exploring a transaction to take Global Payments private, according to a source familiar with the matter cited by Reuters. The source said discussions are at an early stage and may not materialise. Following the reports on 30 October 2026, Global Payments’ shares rose by more than 11% in afternoon trading.

Earlier the same day, the Financial Times reported that CD&R had partnered with private equity group GTCR, Global Payments’ principal shareholder, on a joint bid.

Debt position as a potential obstacle

Analysts at William Blair described the proposal as credible, citing GTCR’s holding of roughly 15% of Global Payments’ shares. They also noted that the company’s net debt of nearly USD 22 billion could complicate a transaction, particularly in a rising interest rate environment.

The analysts added that a completed deal could signal a further wave of M&A activity in the sector, potentially leaving few traditional fintech companies publicly listed.

Background: the Worldpay acquisition

The reported talks follow a turbulent period for Global Payments. In 2025, the company agreed to acquire Worldpay from FIS and GTCR in a transaction valued at more than USD 24 billion. Investors reacted negatively to both the price and the additional debt, and the company’s shares declined.

Later in 2025, activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management built a sizeable stake in Global Payments, increasing pressure on management to justify the deal. Investor criticism centred on the acquisition appearing to contradict management’s earlier commitments to focus on divestments and return capital to shareholders.

Global Payments’ stock has fallen by more than 60% from its record high in 2021. The company currently has a market value of approximately USD 23 billion, according to LSEG data.

Valuation pressure across established payment providers

The talks come as established payments companies face competition from fintech challengers, technology companies, and newer digital payment providers. This has weighed on the valuations of some incumbents, making them potential targets for private equity firms and strategic buyers seeking to benefit from lower share prices, existing customer bases, and the growth of digital payments.

A comparable case emerged in July 2026, when Stripe and private equity firm Advent International offered to acquire PayPal in a deal valued at roughly USD 53 billion, Reuters reported. The proposed price represented a fraction of PayPal’s peak market capitalisation, reflecting years of pressure on its share price driven in part by sector competition. The talks have since reportedly stalled over the size of the discount.

Should the CD&R and GTCR discussions advance, the outcome is likely to depend in part on how the parties address Global Payments’ debt load, which analysts have identified as the main potential impediment.