GTCR finalises Worldpay sale to Global Payments

GTCR has completed the sale of Worldpay to Global Payments, finalising a previously announced transaction involving Global Payments and FIS.

The deal is part of a three-way arrangement that reshapes ownership across several major payments businesses. Under the agreement signed in April 2025, Global Payments acquired Worldpay from GTCR and FIS for a consideration of USD 24.25 billion, paid in a mix of cash and shares. At the same time, FIS agreed to acquire Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions unit, streamlining its focus on core banking and merchant-related services. Following completion, GTCR holds an equity stake of roughly 15% in Global Payments, giving the private equity firm ongoing exposure to the combined group’s performance.

Transaction structure and background

Worldpay was acquired by GTCR in July 2023 when it purchased a controlling interest from FIS. The investment was structured as a carve-out, with Worldpay operating independently after years within FIS. During that period, Worldpay expanded its global processing footprint and updated parts of its technology stack, while maintaining its position as a large merchant acquirer serving enterprise and small business clients across multiple regions.

Representatives from GTCR said the transaction was designed to allow the company to remain invested in the payments sector while shifting Worldpay into a publicly listed strategic owner. Officials from Worldpay described the integration into Global Payments as a step intended to mix merchant acquiring capabilities and expand international reach. Global Payments officials have previously stated that the acquisition supports its strategy of scaling payment acceptance and software-enabled services globally.

For FIS, the transaction marks another step forward in its plans to simplify its portfolio following its earlier separation from Worldpay. In essence, the Issuer Solutions acquisition allows FIS to consolidate card issuing and processing operations under a single platform. Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley & Co. acted as financial advisers to Worldpay. Legal and regulatory advice was provided by Kirkland & Ellis, Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, and Paul Hastings.