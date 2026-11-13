UK-based Metro Bank announced that it has begun a formal sale process covering the whole company and is inviting expressions of interest from potential buyers. The bank confirmed that it had not received any approaches before making the announcement and that it is not currently in active discussions with any potential bidder. It also stated that there is no certainty that an offer will be made.

The announcement was made alongside confirmation from the UK Takeover Panel regarding how the process will be conducted. Metro Bank shares were trading 0.63% higher at the time of the original report.

Takeover Panel dispensation and process structure

As part of the process, the Takeover Panel has agreed to allow Metro Bank to hold confidential talks with interested parties without applying the usual 28-day deadline by which potential bidders must be named. This means any party considering an offer can engage with the bank privately, rather than being subject to the deadline that would ordinarily require it to be publicly identified within that period.

The arrangement gives the lender room to assess interest without working to that timetable, while keeping the identity of any participants confidential at the early stages. The announcement did not set out a timeline for the process or a date by which expressions of interest must be submitted.

Metro Bank has positioned the sale process as running in parallel with its existing plan rather than replacing it. Should the process not result in a transaction, the bank said it will continue with its standalone strategy and deliver its previously stated guidance. Furthermore, the board unanimously considers that exploring potential interest alongside the standalone plan will maximise value for shareholders.

That guidance was reaffirmed in a trading update published on 4 November 2026, just over a week before the sale announcement. In the update, the bank set targets for return on tangible equity (RoTE) of more than 13% in the fourth quarter of 2026, more than 15% in 2027, and more than 18% in 2028. Taken together, the targets set out a path of rising returns over the next two years. Metro Bank also reported a record annual profit for 2025.

What the move signals

Launching a formal process without any prior approach means the initiative to test buyer appetite has come from the bank itself rather than from a prospective acquirer. For potential bidders, the combination of a formal invitation and the Takeover Panel’s dispensation from the 28-day naming requirement reduces the procedural pressure that would usually apply to early-stage takeover interest.

At the same time, the reaffirmed RoTE targets set out the returns the bank expects to deliver independently, giving shareholders a reference point should no offer materialise. For now, the outcome remains open. The bank has stressed that no offer is certain and that its standalone plan will continue if no transaction emerges from the process.