Belgium-based e-invoicing and payments provider Banqup Group is finalising the sale of all the shares in Unifiedpost CEE SIA, which holds its operating companies in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Slovak Republic, to its long-standing local partner and local investors. The business owns the eFaktura World platform and generated revenue of EUR 9.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.3 million in 2025, with 82 full-time employees.

Terms of the Balkan sale

The price is EUR 11.5 million for 100% of the shares, of which EUR 7.7 million relates to Banqup Group's 67.2% stake. Banqup Group would receive EUR 6.0 million at and shortly after closing, with the balance paid in two annual instalments. Before closing, Banqup would acquire the 51% stake in Unifiedpost d.o.o. in Croatia for EUR 0.5 million, so that its Croatian e-business activities remain within the group.

Signing and completion of the initial tranche depend on clearance from the Serbian competition authority, which is expected shortly. The transaction would produce a net cash inflow of EUR 5.5 million at and shortly after closing, of which EUR 2.0 million would be used to repay a bank facility. The Balkan business would continue under local ownership with its existing management team.

Strategic review and liquidity

Banqup Group commissioned Lazard in October 2025 to review its strategic positioning and capital structure, and in June 2026 announced a simplification plan, mandating Lazard to identify buyers for one or more business units or the whole group. The board is assessing non-binding offers and says discussions with selected parties are at an advanced stage. At 30 September 2026, net financial debt stood at EUR 56.3 million and cash at EUR 2.0 million.

Koen De Brabander, interim CEO of Banqup Group, said the company is reducing its cost structure to a sustainable level while exploring market opportunities for its businesses with Lazard. He added that the Documents and Consulting business units delivered positive adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2026. The company says its payments business is still burning cash, mainly due to low volumes, and that client funds remain safeguarded.