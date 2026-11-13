The Bank of England, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Bank of Thailand have published the findings of Project Meridian FX APAC, which tested whether synchronisation can support foreign exchange (FX) settlement across central bank systems with different architectures. Partior acted as technical partner, while Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Reserve Bank of Australia contributed to the policy work as observers.

Atomic and multilateral net PvP settlement

The project connected a synchronisation operator prototype to three simulated wholesale settlement environments. It showed that synchronisation can support atomic payment-versus-payment (PvP) settlement, in which both legs of an FX transaction settle together or not at all, across systems with materially different designs. Multilateral net FX PvP across the three environments was also demonstrated, which could reduce liquidity needs while preserving atomic settlement.

Synchronisation was simpler where systems supported authorised third-party access and funds reservation. Where these were not available, the project used system-specific adaptations that added complexity. Tests of exception scenarios, including insufficient funds, invalid account details, and temporary outages, showed that the operator could either complete settlement or fully reverse it, although conditions such as differing operating hours and prolonged outages were not fully tested.

Policy questions and next steps

A policy workstream examined the operator through five lenses: access and assurance, regulatory perimeter and oversight, settlement finality, governance and accountability, and data sharing. It found that existing frameworks provide building blocks but not a ready-made model, and that internationally developed principles could help authorities assess synchronisation operators consistently. The central banks noted that technical atomicity does not by itself establish legal settlement finality across jurisdictions.

The Bank of England said the findings will inform its work towards a live synchronisation service, which it plans to launch in 2028. MAS and the Bank of Thailand said their participation does not imply an equivalent implementation commitment. The three central banks announced the collaboration in November 2025, building on Project Meridian FX, which tested synchronised FX settlement with the BIS Innovation Hub and European central banks.