BillEase secures PHP 500 mln credit facility from PBCOM

Philippines-based consumer finance and buy now, pay later (BNPL) company BillEase has secured a PHP 500 million (USD 7.9 million) credit facility from Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCOM), a universal bank. BillEase will use the facility to help fund its peso-denominated consumer loan portfolio.

Facility backed by consumer loans

The facility is backed by a pool of BillEase's consumer loans, with the security interests registered through the Philippines' Personal Property Security Registry. The registry records security interests in movable property, including receivables, and helps establish creditor priority, allowing lenders to use assets such as loan portfolios as collateral when extending credit.

PBCOM joins Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and Philippine National Bank (PNB) among BillEase's domestic bank lenders. In September 2026, RCBC doubled its credit facility for BillEase to PHP 1 billion (USD 15.8 million) and extended the relationship to cash management and foreign exchange services. In August 2026, PNB provided a PHP 1 billion (USD 15.8 million) facility using the same registry-backed structure, giving it a first-rank claim over a pool of BillEase's consumer loan receivables.

Revenue and profit growth in 2025

BillEase said its revenue for the 2025 financial year rose by more than 80% to PHP 8.7 billion (USD 138 million), while net profit reached PHP 782 million (USD 12.4 million). The company offers BNPL and other consumer credit products in the Philippines, allowing customers to pay for purchases in instalments both online and in stores. Its BNPL service is available at partner merchants across the country.

BillEase says it onboards more than 200,000 new customers and disburses more than PHP 5 billion (USD 79 million) in loans each month. Its gross loan book grew by more than 77% to about PHP 12.5 billion (USD 198 million) at the end of 2025. The company says it aims to fund more of its growth through local partners as it also expands into banking through its acquisition of a rural bank.