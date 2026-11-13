Poland-based Bank Millennium allows customers using BLIK Płacę Później (Pay Later) to split online purchases above approximately EUR 68 into three, six, or 12 monthly instalments. Customers can choose between repaying a purchase in a single amount after the deferral period or spreading the cost across several months. The bank announced the feature in November 2026 and is rolling it out gradually to its customer base.

How the instalment option works

Customers can choose to split a payment at checkout or after the purchase is completed, through the BLIK Płacę Później transaction history in the Bank Millennium mobile app. The option is open to customers who already hold a BLIK Płacę Później limit and to those who activate the service.

Financing carries an annual interest rate of 14.5%, with no commission charged for granting the financing. Interest is calculated from the date of purchase, and the process is fully digital. The customer selects the number of instalments, reviews the financial terms and repayment schedule, and confirms with a PIN code in the app.

The feature is part of Bank Millennium’s ‘My Online Shopping’ ecosystem that brings together payment options and in-app tools for online purchases.

According to Sebastian Radzimowski, Head of Cards and Payments area in the Digital Retail Sales Department at Bank Millennium, customers increasingly look for ways to control their spending. On the same note, Witold Litaszewski, Director of the Consumer Finance Department at BLIK, said the service was designed to combine BLIK payments with flexibility in timing expenses, regardless of when funds arrive in a user’s account. Instalments extend this approach while the decision and the entire process stay with the user in their banking app.

Bank Millennium’s role in the BLIK ecosystem

BLIK Płacę Później is currently available through selected banks in Poland. At this stage of the service’s development, Bank Millennium customers are the only users who can repay purchases in instalments. The update changes the service from a single deferred payment into a choice of repayment structures, with the issuing bank providing the financing and the process remaining within its own app.

Bank Millennium has been involved with BLIK since its inception. It was one of six founding banks of the system, which Polski Standard Płatności launched in February 2015. The bank was the first to make BLIK payments available in its mobile app and the first to offer contactless BLIK payments in physical shops. In September 2026, it extended its offering to include full BLIK service for corporate customers.